Traditional healer jailed for theft

by Simbarashe Sithole
30 Dec 2024 at 17:24hrs | Views
Villagers of Mdlambuzi in Plumtree were left shell- shocked after a prominent traditional healer broke into a neighbours' house to steal.


Mkhumbudzi Dube was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts where he pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware sentenced the traditional healer to an effective one year behind bars.

In his plea of guilty Dube told the magistrate that he stole the goods inorder to get money for a haircut.

"Your worship l did commit the offense because l wanted to raise money for a hair cut since there is a hair cut recommended for traditional healers," he said.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that sometime in November the traditional healers broke into his neighbour's house and stole pots, blankets and clothes which he sold in the same village.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24news

