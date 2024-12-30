Mnangagwa begins annual leave

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will begin his annual leave tomorrow, a break that will extend until early February 2025, according to a statement from his spokesperson, George Charamba, who is also serving as acting chief secretary to the President and Cabinet.During the President's absence, the country's leadership will be managed by the two Vice Presidents in an alternating arrangement. From December 31, 2024, to January 19, 2025, Vice President Kembo Mohadi will assume the role of Acting President. He will then hand over responsibilities to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who will act as President until Mnangagwa returns in early February.The rotation underscores the collaborative leadership structure within the executive branch, ensuring continuity of governance during the President's leave.President Mnangagwa's annual break comes at a time when Zimbabwe is navigating key national issues, including economic stabilization efforts and preparations for various policy initiatives set to unfold in 2025. Both acting leaders are expected to oversee government operations, with their focus likely to remain on maintaining stability and addressing ongoing challenges.Further details on the President's itinerary during his leave have not been disclosed.