Senior Cop Killed in Roadblock Accident

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

A senior officer from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stationed in Mvurwi tragically lost his life in a roadblock accident yesterday.

Assistant Inspector Phillimon Hweru (45) succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to Mvurwi Hospital. He was struck by a haulage truck while on duty.According to police reports, a Freightliner Columbia truck failed to stop at a roadblock located at the 42-kilometer peg along the Mazowe-Centenary Highway. The vehicle, registration number ABZ2217, was driven by Tarcisio Chiutsi (50)."The truck did not comply with the signal to stop, and in the process, Assistant Inspector Hweru was struck by the trailer," said a police source.Hweru was immediately rushed to the hospital, but sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.