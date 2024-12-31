Zimbabwe's highways: A deadly gamble for travelers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's highways, once celebrated as vital connectors across the nation, have turned into perilous traps, claiming thousands of lives over the past decade. A spate of bus accidents has sparked a national debate, raising questions about the root causes of these recurring tragedies.Are these accidents the result of poor infrastructure, human error, or, as some believe, supernatural forces?A Decade of TragedyHeartbreaking stories of bus accidents have become alarmingly common. In April 2023, a bus traveling from Mutare to Harare veered off the road near Odzi, killing 17 people and injuring dozens. Survivors described the horror of the bus overturning after swerving to avoid an oncoming truck.Just a month later, another tragedy struck near Chivhu, where a collision between two buses claimed 20 lives. These incidents echo earlier disasters, such as the 2018 Gwanda bus fire that killed 42 passengers and a Rusape collision the same year that left 50 dead.The frequency of these accidents has left Zimbabweans wary of using buses, once a reliable mode of transport.Roads and RepairsWhile some blame the state of the roads, significant improvements have been made under the Second Republic. The Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), launched in 2021, has seen hundreds of kilometers of roads repaired. Key highways like the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road have been widened and resurfaced, enhancing safety and reducing travel times.Despite these strides, road safety challenges persist, even on upgraded routes.Human Error and NegligenceReckless driving and poor regulation of bus operators remain significant contributors to the carnage. Overloading, unrealistic schedules, and inadequate driver training exacerbate the risks.Witnesses to the Chivhu crash reported that one of the drivers had been speeding and overtaking recklessly before the collision. Survivors recounted pleading with the driver to slow down, to no avail.Supernatural TheoriesBeyond tangible explanations, tales of supernatural interference add a chilling dimension to the narrative. In a culture deeply rooted in spiritual beliefs, claims of witchcraft and juju influencing accidents have gained traction.Stories abound of drivers swerving to avoid apparitions or rival bus companies allegedly using dark magic to sabotage competitors. These accounts, while unverified, highlight the desperation of a population seeking answers to a devastating problem.Government InitiativesAuthorities have launched initiatives to combat the crisis. Speed-monitoring systems, random inspections of public transport, and road safety awareness campaigns are part of ongoing efforts.However, stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better oversight of bus operators are crucial for lasting change.The Human CostEach accident leaves a trail of grief and hardship. Families lose loved ones, often primary breadwinners, while survivors face life-altering injuries and financial struggles.The Moyo family from Bulawayo, who lost their eldest son in the Gwanda bus fire, embodies this pain. "He was on his way to start a new job," his mother tearfully recalled. "His dreams went up in smoke with that bus."A Call for ChangeZimbabwe stands at a crossroads. To break the cycle of bus accidents, a multifaceted approach is needed—improved infrastructure, stricter traffic law enforcement, driver training, and community engagement that respects cultural beliefs.For now, every journey on Zimbabwe's highways is fraught with uncertainty, as passengers board buses with prayers for protection. Until decisive action is taken, the roads will remain perilous, and the scars of tragedy will linger in the hearts of a grieving nation.