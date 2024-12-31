Armed robbers storm Choppies Supermarket in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

A daring armed robbery unfolded on Saturday night at a Choppies Supermarket in Bulawayo's New Luveve suburb, leaving staff traumatised and injured.The robbers, armed with guns, struck just after 8 p.m., moments after the supermarket had closed. Amid the chaos, a security guard narrowly escaped a gunshot, while another was stabbed four times. The store manager was also injured after being struck on the head. The gang made off with US$1,000 in cash, fleeing on foot under the cover of darkness.Terrifying OrdealThe robbery began when a security guard conducting routine checks behind the building was targeted. A gunshot missed him, prompting him to flee. Inside the store, the robbers fired two more shots, terrorising employees and demanding the manager's location.The assailants located the manager at the back of the store, held him at gunpoint, and forced him to open the shop. They then collected the day's cash takings and escaped. The manager sustained severe head injuries, while a security guard suffered stab wounds to the leg and arm.Eyewitness AccountsNearby vendors initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks. "We thought it was firecrackers until we realised in horror it was gunshots," said one vendor who fled the scene.Another vendor noted that a power outage had left the area in darkness, providing cover for the robbers. "Usually, security lights come on before closing, but the blackout made it easy for them," she said.Police InvestigationsNational police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are underway. "The suspects forced the manager to open the front entrance, took cash and cellphones, and fled. We are working to determine the number of suspects and whether a vehicle was used," he said.Commissioner Nyathi urged supermarket owners to enhance security measures during closing hours, noting that the robbers likely monitored the shop's activities beforehand.A Familiar PatternThis incident recalls past armed robberies in Bulawayo, including a 2021 attack on a cash-in-transit vehicle carrying over US$11,000 from various Choppies branches. In November, police arrested a notorious syndicate linked to 10 armed robberies, recovering stolen goods and cash worth over US$10,000.The apprehended suspects, aged between 24 and 51, were charged with robbery and illegal firearm possession. Their arrests marked a significant victory against violent crime in the city.Saturday's robbery highlights the persistent threat posed by armed criminals and underscores the need for heightened vigilance and improved security in commercial establishments. Police continue their investigations, urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the culprits.