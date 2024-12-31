Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinese national in Zimbabwe court over fraudulent lithium smuggling scheme

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:35hrs | Views
A Chinese national, Lui Bo, appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of fraud after allegedly deceiving a local transport company into unknowingly smuggling lithium ore to Mozambique. The incident has resulted in significant financial losses for Mugwazi Transport Company and the seizure of the company's truck by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Lui was granted US$400 bail by Magistrate Isheunesu Matova and is set to return to court on February 7 to face the charges.
The Allegations

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi detailed the alleged events that unfolded in October. Lui approached Mugwazi Transport Company, represented by its director Richard Mugwazi, seeking to hire a truck to transport chrome ore from Zimbabwe to Beira, Mozambique. Lui claimed all necessary export documentation was in order, leading the parties to agree on a transport fee of US$750.

Believing the shipment involved chrome ore, Mugwazi Transport Company provided a truck, complete with a horse and trailer container, for the job. However, instead of loading chrome, Lui allegedly filled the truck with lithium quartz and sealed the container, concealing its true contents.
Discovery and Seizure

The fraudulent operation came to light when Zimra officials at Forbes Border Post inspected the truck and discovered it was carrying lithium ore, a controlled mineral, rather than the declared chrome ore. As a result, Zimra seized the vehicle.

Upon learning of the truck's seizure, Mr Mugwazi attempted to contact Lui, but the accused reportedly became evasive, leading the transport company to file a police report.
Financial Losses

The alleged scam has left Mugwazi Transport Company grappling with losses totaling US$30,000. This figure includes the value of the seized truck and other associated costs. To date, the company has not recovered the truck or the financial losses incurred.
Legal Proceedings

The case underscores the growing challenges posed by mineral smuggling and fraudulent activities in Zimbabwe's mining and transport sectors. If convicted, Lui could face severe penalties for defrauding the transport company and attempting to smuggle a controlled mineral.

The matter remains under investigation as the court prepares for Lui's next appearance in February. Authorities continue to urge transport operators to exercise caution and thoroughly verify all documentation when dealing with mineral exports to prevent similar incidents.


Source - The Herald
