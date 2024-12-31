Zimbabwe armed robbers target mines and businesses in series of heists

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that have rocked various locations across Zimbabwe in recent days, with the most recent targeting a mine in Filabusi. Seven armed suspects stole gold-trapping carbon worth US$22,400 in the latest incident, part of a troubling pattern of violent thefts.Filabusi Mine RaidNational police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery at a Filabusi mine on Friday, December 27, 2024."Police in Gwanda are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Filabusi at around 2300 hours. Seven unidentified male suspects, armed with machetes and logs, attacked three security guards on duty before breaking into a carbon room and stealing 250kg of gold carbon valued at US$22,400," he said.The police are urging anyone with information to assist with investigations.Bindura Mine HeistThis incident follows another mine robbery in Bindura on December 22, where eight armed robbers stole 550kg of pregnant gold carbon worth US$36,000. The suspects, armed with a rifle, stones, and logs, attacked a security guard before raiding the carbon room.Police are still searching for the suspects, and no arrests have been made in connection with either mine robbery.Financial Institution Robbery in HarareMeanwhile, police in Mabvuku are investigating a robbery at a financial institution in Kamunhu Shopping Centre, Harare, on December 20. Three masked robbers armed with pistols stormed the premises, fired two shots in the air, and stole US$1,500 and R20,000 in cash. The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Sienta without registration plates.Computer Shop Burglary in BelgraviaOn December 19, two robbers targeted a computer shop at Shamwari Complex in Belgravia, Harare. The suspects attacked a security guard before breaking into the shop and stealing 22 laptops.Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to provide any information that might assist with the investigations.Surge in Violent RobberiesThe series of robberies highlights a concerning surge in violent crimes targeting mines, financial institutions, and businesses across the country. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has called for increased vigilance and cooperation from the public to bring the perpetrators to justice.Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to report to the nearest police station.