Amnesty beneficiary faces new robbery charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man released under Presidential Amnesty in April this year has been brought back to court on fresh charges of robbery, raising concerns about repeat offenders exploiting the clemency program.Shepherd Chenga, aged 40, appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr. Isheanesu Matova on Friday. He is accused of committing a robbery in November 2024, just months after his release. The court heard arguments from the investigating officer, Sergeant Murangwa Mutize, who strongly opposed bail, describing Chenga as a habitual offender and a significant flight risk."Chenga was released under Presidential Amnesty on April 17, 2024. His reoffending clearly shows that he is an unrepentant criminal," said Sgt. Mutize. He further elaborated that Chenga narrowly avoided arrest during the crime, while his accomplices were caught at the scene."When I arrested him, he attempted to flee, but my colleague and I managed to apprehend him. This shows he is a flight risk," Sgt. Mutize explained. The officer also informed the court that Chenga is implicated in another pending robbery case in Mabvuku, allegedly committed with a different group of individuals.According to the prosecution, led by Mr. Tafadzwa Jambawu, Chenga and his gang planned the robbery on November 26, targeting Tawanda Brian Dzvoti and Violet Dzvoti. Armed with an iron bar, a catapult, and knives, the group drove to the victims' residence in a Toyota Wish vehicle, where they forced open the gate to gain entry. They then broke the kitchen door and a screen gate to access the house.Inside, the robbers allegedly stole cash in both United States dollars and South African rand, along with valuable electronic devices, including a Samsung S23 Ultra cell phone, a Samsung tablet, and a Proline notebook laptop. They also took four bottles of wine. While two of Chenga's accomplices were arrested on the spot, Chenga managed to escape but was later apprehended by police after a search operation.In court, Chenga agreed to the State's request to deny him bail. Magistrate Matova upheld the application and remanded him in custody until January 6, 2025.The case has sparked debates about the effectiveness of Presidential Amnesty programs, as repeat offenders like Chenga continue to challenge law enforcement and endanger public safety.