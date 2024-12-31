Zimbabwe Prisons officer killed by uncle on amnesty

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer was fatally stabbed by her uncle on Christmas Day in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, in a shocking incident that has left the local community reeling. The police suspect the attack was an act of revenge, as the victim, Ms. Priscilla Tshuma, had previously played a role in her uncle's conviction for assault.The tragedy unfolded at around 8 am when 35-year-old Khuliso Tshuma, who had recently been released from prison under the Presidential amnesty in April, allegedly attacked his niece with an Okapi knife.According to Chief Superintendent Cabinet Thomas, the officer commanding police in Bulilima-Mangwe District, Khuliso used the knife to stab Priscilla twice—once in the neck and once in the arm—while she was sweeping the house. Khuliso, who had been drinking beer on the veranda, reportedly launched the attack without warning.Ms. Tshuma's grandmother, Ms. Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, attempted to provide first aid, but her efforts were unsuccessful. Khuliso fled the scene immediately after the attack, but police later apprehended him about 7 kilometers away. The Okapi knife used in the attack was recovered by law enforcement officers.Khuliso Tshuma had a troubled history with his niece, as he was convicted in 2016 for severely assaulting Priscilla. He served time in prison for the assault, but was released under the Presidential amnesty this year. It is believed that the attack on Christmas Day was driven by a desire for revenge, as Priscilla had been involved in his conviction.ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi expressed the organization's sorrow following the incident. "As Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tshuma family and loved ones during this difficult time. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, and we are committed to ensuring that all necessary actions are taken to bring the culprit to book," Khanyezi said.She added that the ZPCS family was united in grief and that they stood with the Tshuma family as they sought justice for the tragic loss.Investigations into the murder are ongoing, with police working to determine the full details of the events that led to this devastating loss.