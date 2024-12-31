Police appeal for assistance in identifying road accident victim

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Harare are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a car along Seke Road in October. The victim, whose body is still at the Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary, was involved in a tragic road traffic accident on October 18, 2024.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details, urging anyone who may recognize the child or who might be missing a relative matching the description to come forward."The victim was involved in a fatal road traffic accident along Seke Road near ABC Auctions," Commissioner Nyathi stated. "He was struck by a Honda Shuttle vehicle while crossing the road."The boy is described as approximately 12 years old, medium-built, and 1.2 meters in height. Despite efforts to identify him, no one has come forward to claim the body. The police are now calling on members of the public who may have information or recognize the description of the victim to assist in solving this case."The body is currently at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary," added Commissioner Nyathi. "Anyone with information or who may be missing a relative matching the description is urged to report to the nearest police station."The police are continuing their investigation into the fatal accident and are hoping that public assistance will help provide closure for the child's family.