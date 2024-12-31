Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police appeal for assistance in identifying road accident victim

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:38hrs | Views
Police in Harare are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a car along Seke Road in October. The victim, whose body is still at the Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary, was involved in a tragic road traffic accident on October 18, 2024.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details, urging anyone who may recognize the child or who might be missing a relative matching the description to come forward.

"The victim was involved in a fatal road traffic accident along Seke Road near ABC Auctions," Commissioner Nyathi stated. "He was struck by a Honda Shuttle vehicle while crossing the road."

The boy is described as approximately 12 years old, medium-built, and 1.2 meters in height. Despite efforts to identify him, no one has come forward to claim the body. The police are now calling on members of the public who may have information or recognize the description of the victim to assist in solving this case.

"The body is currently at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary," added Commissioner Nyathi. "Anyone with information or who may be missing a relative matching the description is urged to report to the nearest police station."

The police are continuing their investigation into the fatal accident and are hoping that public assistance will help provide closure for the child's family.



Source - The Herald
More on: #Prison, #Charges, #Murder

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

47 mins ago | 26 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 365 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 846 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3101 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4513 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1041 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1009 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2427 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 630 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7480 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 873 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 675 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 672 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 954 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3125 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views