Water levels in Zimbabwe's major dams have started rising following recent rainfall across the country, offering hope for improved irrigation prospects. After a prolonged dry spell that had raised concerns about water depletion, the new rains have caused water levels to improve, with the national average reaching 57.4 percent as of yesterday, marking a 0.63 percent increase from December 24.Mrs. Marjorie Munyonga, the head of corporate communications and marketing at the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), confirmed the positive development, noting that water levels in the country's major dams have started to rise due to the ongoing rains. Significant increases have been recorded in the Mzingwane and Runde catchments. The Mzingwane catchment, which primarily serves Matabeleland South, and the Runde catchment, which serves Masvingo, have seen notable improvements.The dams are expected to continue improving as the rainy season progresses, bringing relief to water users across the country. Other dams, including Manyuchi, Silalabuhwa, Mzingwane, Zhovhe, Insiza, Inyankuni, Mutshabezi, Upper Ncema, Amapongokwe, Gwenhoro, Muzhwi, Tokwane, Bangala, and Insiza, have also recorded increases in water levels.Despite these improvements, Mrs. Munyonga emphasized that the national dam level average remains below the 78 percent recorded during the same week last year. She urged water users to continue using the resource sparingly and efficiently. Those drawing water for purposes other than primary needs, such as for summer crop irrigation, were reminded to ensure their usage complies with water abstraction agreements as outlined by law.In the Manyame catchment area, which supplies water to Harare, Chivero Dam is 71 percent full, and Manyame Dam is at 72.8 percent. In the Mazowe catchment, Mazowe Dam is 28.2 percent full. In the Mzingwane catchment, Upper and Lower Ncema dams, which supply water to Bulawayo, are at 3.8 percent and 5.9 percent full, respectively.In the Runde catchment area, Zimbabwe's largest inland dam, Tugwi-Mukosi, is 60.5 percent full, ensuring irrigation water for the cane fields in the Lowveld. Lake Mutirikwi, the country's second-largest inland dam and a key source of irrigation water for the Lowveld's sugarcane fields, is 89.2 percent full. This dam also serves as a source of power generation.Muzhwi Dam in Chivi is 82.3 percent full, while Bangala Dam is 30.7 percent full. However, Siya Dam is 14.7 percent full, and Manjirenji Dam stands at 12 percent full. These two dams, located in the Save catchment area, are crucial for irrigation at Mkwasine Estates in the Lowveld.