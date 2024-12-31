Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe intensify crackdown on smuggling

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:39hrs | Views
Zimbabwe is intensifying its efforts to combat smuggling along its border with South Africa, in response to significant revenue losses reported due to syndicates operating in the area. The national anti-smuggling task force, which includes the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission, is leading the charge against the influx of illicit goods into local markets.

Recent operations between Beitbridge and Harare have resulted in the seizure of goods worth millions of dollars in import duties, underscoring the scale of the problem. The crackdown has been especially focused on intercepting intercity buses loaded with suspected smuggled goods, with smugglers avoiding the formal border posts and instead using border flanks to transport goods through various clandestine routes.

To combat this growing threat, authorities have deployed high-tech surveillance systems, including drones, and fast cargo scanners. Since the introduction of these systems in January, Zimra has made significant strides in intercepting goods being smuggled into the country. The crackdown is concentrated in known smuggling hotspots, with plans to extend the use of drones and scanners to other entry points, such as Forbes and Chirundu.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, emphasized that the joint operation with other stakeholders, including Zimra, is yielding positive results. "Importers or exporters are encouraged to operate within the country's customs laws. Where duty must be paid, it must be done, and we don't condone smuggling," he said. Nyathi also stated that buses, private cars, and commercial trucks used as smuggling conduits are being closely monitored, with no one spared, including visitors who break the law.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, highlighted the importance of the operation for safeguarding local industries. He pointed out that smuggling activities are harming local businesses and depriving the government of crucial revenue.

During a recent visit to Beitbridge by the Public Accounts Committee, Zimra's Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr. Batsirai Chadzingwa, revealed that the 16 state warehouses at the border are overflowing with detained goods, many of which fall under restricted categories such as meat and lithium. Goods seized can be held for up to 90 days under the Customs and Excise Act, and various methods, including rummage sales and destruction, are used to clear the warehouses.

Chadzingwa noted that when goods are appropriated, they are distributed to government departments, hospitals, and social welfare organizations, ensuring that they still benefit the public.

With the increased deployment of security measures and a more robust response to smuggling activities, the Zimbabwean government is sending a strong message about the seriousness of the issue. The crackdown aims to protect local businesses, ensure compliance with the country's customs laws, and curb the damaging impact of smuggling on the national economy.


Source - The Herald

