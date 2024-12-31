Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes niece on Christmas day

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:39hrs | Views
A 25-year-old man from Mungate Village under Chief Chinamhora has appeared in court on allegations of raping his 17-year-old niece at a pigsty on Christmas day.

The man was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The court heard that on December 25, 2024, the accused and the complainant were outside roasting meat.

It is alleged that when the complainant sat down the accused touched her thigh and proposed love to her but she rejected him.

After a while accused told the complainant that he wanted to meet her behind the house near the pigsty and she agreed.

The complainant went into the house and later came out to put some pegs that were on the washing line into a bag.

After that she went to the toilet and met the accused who reminded her to meet him behind the pigsty. He later called the complainant to the pigsty and she came.

While at the pigsty the accused kissed the complainant but she did not respond. He allegedly grabbed her waist and tried to fondle her breasts but she pushed him away.

He then overpowered her and raped her. The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused's arrest.



Source - The Herald
