Mnangagwa deeply rooted in biblical scripture

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered a powerful address on Sunday at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo. The speech, filled with references to biblical scripture, showcased a leader deeply rooted in faith, intertwining his spiritual beliefs with his vision for the development of Zimbabwe.Speaking with the confidence of a seasoned preacher, President Mnangagwa quoted multiple biblical verses, weaving them into a message of unity, resilience, and patriotism. His use of scripture served to emphasize his commitment to leading Zimbabwe under divine guidance, with references to key passages such as Jeremiah 3:15, Deuteronomy 28:1-6, and John 15:12-13.In one of the key moments of his address, the President cited Jeremiah 3:15: "I will give you shepherds according to my heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding." He likened the role of leaders to that of spiritual shepherds, underlining the importance of providing the nation with wisdom and guidance. He commended the Church for its steadfast role in spreading the uncorrupted word of God, calling it a beacon of hope for the country."The Church in Zimbabwe is rallying us all to progressive, Godly, and Biblical patriotism," said President Mnangagwa, emphasizing the importance of aligning national goals with divine principles.The theme of unity ran throughout the President's speech. He invoked the biblical call for love in his message to the Church and the nation, quoting John 15:12-13: "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." The President urged Zimbabweans to embrace love and unity as foundational values for the country's progress.In his address to the youth of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa invoked Psalm 137:5-6, urging them to take pride in their heritage and resist attempts by external detractors to diminish their love for the country. "If I forget Zimbabwe, let my right hand forget her skill," he quoted, rallying the youth to place their nation above personal gains."The youth of our country are particularly challenged to resist the machinations by detractors to have them hate or look down upon their own motherland," the President urged. "Never be blind to the vast potential of our land. Open your eyes and hearts to truly love and be committed to the land of your birth. You, the youth, are the future of this great country."President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy, was also prominently featured in his speech. The President cited Genesis 1:28, calling for humanity to be fruitful and to subdue the earth, as a guiding principle for Zimbabwe's focus on production, productivity, and national development.He also quoted Deuteronomy 28:1-6, assuring Zimbabweans that obedience to God's commandments would lead to blessings. "If Zimbabwe fully obeys the Lord our God, and carefully follows His commands… the Lord our God will set us far above other nations," the President proclaimed, reinforcing his belief that divine guidance would lead Zimbabwe to prosperity.The President's speech highlighted practical steps being taken to align Zimbabwe's development with biblical principles, such as efforts to combat climate change through infrastructure projects like dam construction and borehole drilling. These actions, he noted, are in line with God's blessings and will contribute to the country's overall well-being."We will be blessed in our cities and blessed in the countryside. Our children will be blessed; and the crops of our land; and our livestock; our herds and our flocks will also be blessed," President Mnangagwa declared. "Zimbabwe will be blessed when we go in, and blessed when we go out."The address concluded with a prayerful commitment to unity and the dedication of Zimbabwe to God's will. "If we obey the word of the Lord, Almighty God will grant that the enemies who rise up against us will be defeated before us," the President said, invoking divine protection and prosperity for the nation.In his closing remarks, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his belief that by aligning national goals with biblical principles, Zimbabwe would overcome challenges and realize its full potential, both spiritually and economically. His message was one of hope, unity, and a call for Zimbabweans to work together under the guidance of divine wisdom to build a prosperous future for the nation.