Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa-bound bus causes chaos in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:40hrs | Views
A South Africa-bound bus has caused significant disruption to businesses along 6th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo, with the vehicle blocking shop entrances and parking spaces for over eight hours on Monday. The unbranded bus was clamped by members of Trendy Three Investments (TTI) for picking up passengers in an undesignated area, but continued to operate throughout the day, leading to widespread frustration among business owners and passengers alike.

The bus, which was parked at the corner of Fife Street and 6th Avenue, obstructed access to several businesses, prompting complaints from local owners. The situation worsened when the bus crew continued to take fares from passengers, under the false impression that the bus would depart once it was full.

By 12:00 noon, passengers had begun purchasing tickets for the journey to South Africa, unaware that the vehicle had already been clamped earlier in the morning. As the hours dragged on, the bus crew continued to collect money, leading to confusion and mounting irritation. Some passengers, stranded with no other options, resorted to using the toilets at a nearby bar and grill known as Snappies, owned by local businessman Mr. Winston Babbage.

"The bus has been blocking entrances to our businesses and taking up parking spaces for hours. Passengers have been using our toilets all day, and it's affecting our operations," said Mr. Babbage.

One passenger, who bought a ticket at 11:00 a.m., said she was told the bus would leave before lunch. However, by 2:00 p.m., she learned the vehicle had been clamped, leaving her stranded in the city.

"I need to be back at work on New Year's Day, so I had no choice but to use this bus. I only found out the bus had been clamped when I asked the driver around 2:00 p.m.," the frustrated passenger, who asked not to be named, said.

Another business owner, whose shop was also impacted by the obstruction, contacted TTI to inquire about the bus's status, but received no satisfactory answer.

"We were told the bus was clamped, but eight hours later, there's still no sign of it being towed. Our customers can't park anywhere because the bus is blocking all the spaces," the business owner said.

Despite the growing frustration, the bus crew declined to speak with Chronicle reporters about the situation.

As the day wore on, passengers remained in limbo, and business owners continued to deal with the disruption caused by the illegally parked bus. The incident highlights ongoing issues with pirating buses in the city, as well as the lack of enforcement in managing such transport disruptions.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Bus, #Bulawayo, #Chaos

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

18 mins ago | 6 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

18 hrs ago | 709 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

18 hrs ago | 829 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

18 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3059 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1851 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 683 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4294 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1036 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1001 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1805 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 626 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1071 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7286 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 865 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 263 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 669 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 724 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 669 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 967 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 722 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 496 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 952 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3109 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 431 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1317 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views