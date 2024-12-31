Branch manager disappears with US$35,390

News / National

by Staff reporter

A shocking scandal has unfolded in Victoria Falls after a trusted 23-year-old branch manager allegedly made off with a staggering US$35,390, funds that were intended for deposit into a wholesaler's bank account.On October 22, 2024, Mthabisi Cecil Ronald Moyo, the branch manager, arrived for work and supposedly received US$35,390 from a cash-in-transit crew, which was meant to be safely deposited into the company's account. However, instead of completing the transaction, Moyo allegedly pocketed the funds and disappeared, leaving his employer in shock.The disappearance of Moyo, who had been entrusted with the responsibility of handling large sums of money, has raised serious concerns regarding security and trust within the company.In an official statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the Zimbabwean Police have issued a public appeal for information regarding Moyo's whereabouts. "We are seeking Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo. Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197, or report to the nearest police station," the police statement read.The incident has left the wholesaler's company reeling, with many questioning how such a large amount of money could go missing without immediate detection. Police investigations are ongoing as they work to locate Moyo, who remains at large.The case has stunned the Victoria Falls community, with many expressing disbelief that someone in a position of trust could be involved in such a high-stakes crime. As authorities continue their search for Moyo, businesses in the region are bracing for tighter security measures in the wake of this daring theft.