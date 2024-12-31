Mnangagwa praises church for patriotism

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday delivered a powerful address at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, where he praised the church for its patriotic efforts and recognised its instrumental role in Zimbabwe's ongoing development.In his address, President Mnangagwa credited the nation's progress to both divine guidance and the tireless work of Zimbabweans. He underscored the importance of Zimbabwe's leadership in indigenous heritage-based development and urged citizens to embrace initiatives that drive modernisation and industrialisation."Zimbabwe is an exceedingly good land," the President said, highlighting the significant contributions of the church in rallying the nation toward Godly and biblical patriotism. He called on Zimbabweans to support each other in both individual and collective efforts to advance the country.The service, hosted by the Faith for the Nation Campaign and the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), was held under the theme "Our Nation, Our Opportunity – Celebrating the Progress and Acknowledging the Potential of Our Country Zimbabwe." Since 2017, the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service has become a vital platform for believers to intercede for the blessings and prosperity of Zimbabwe, acknowledging the church's critical role in the nation's advancement."We have confidence that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us, and that He shall grant our requests," President Mnangagwa told the congregation, echoing the belief that the power of prayer will continue to guide the country towards greater achievements. The event was attended by several government officials, traditional leaders, and captains of industry, with Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube among the dignitaries present.Reflecting on the theme, "Our Nation, Our Opportunity," the President expressed optimism about Zimbabwe's future, noting that the Second Republic's successes have demonstrated God's goodness in the country. "We are leaving no one and no place behind. For these, and many other gifts, we thank the Almighty God," he said, acknowledging the remarkable contributions of churches across all denominations in nation-building.Quoting extensively from the Bible, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of leadership in spiritual and social development. "I recognise the leadership of our churches for being Godly spiritual shepherds. Thank you all for remaining true to the offices you hold within the churches in our country," he said, referencing Jeremiah 3:15, where God promises to provide shepherds who will lead His people with knowledge and understanding.The President also called on Zimbabweans, especially the youth, to remain committed to their heritage and country, urging them to embrace true patriotism and resist external influences that seek to undermine their love for Zimbabwe. "If I forget Zimbabwe, let my right hand forget her skill," he quoted from Psalm 137, rallying the youth to remain focused on the potential of their land.Looking to the future, President Mnangagwa spoke of the nation's continued progress towards Vision 2030, a goal of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. He also highlighted the government's efforts to combat climate change through infrastructure projects like dam construction and borehole drilling.The service was marked by joyful worship, with congregants from across the country and abroad dressed in colourful religious robes, some made from national fabric. The atmosphere was charged with celebratory singing, dancing, and ululations as worshippers came together to honour God and celebrate the progress of their nation.In his closing remarks, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's path towards prosperity, calling for hard work, increased productivity, and dedication to the nation's goals. "We remain anchored on our national philosophy: ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo,'" he said, stressing that the nation's development is driven by the efforts and prayers of its people.