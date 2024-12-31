5 years for knifing neighbour in debt dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-year-old man from Tsholotsho, Edward Sibanda, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder for stabbing his neighbour five times in a violent altercation over an unpaid debt. The sentencing took place yesterday at the Bulawayo regional magistrate's court, with Sibanda set to serve an effective four years after one year of his sentence was suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.Sibanda was found guilty by regional magistrate Mr. Matthew Mutiro, who expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of violent crimes, particularly attempted murder, in the region. In passing sentence, Mr. Mutiro underscored the importance of harsh penalties to deter would-be offenders."Cases of attempted murder are now prevalent, so there is a need to send a clear message of deterrence to would-be offenders that the law does not tolerate such criminal activities. A jail term without the option of a fine will meet the justice of this case," Magistrate Mutiro said.The prosecution, represented by Mr. Jethro Mada, presented the details of the incident, which occurred in October. The altercation between Sibanda and the victim, Mr. Mthabisi Moyo, began earlier in the day at a local shop when Mr. Moyo demanded repayment of money Sibanda owed him. Witnesses intervened to prevent further conflict, and Mr. Moyo left the scene.However, around 5 pm that same day, Sibanda followed Mr. Moyo to his house, where he was tending to his goats. The court heard that Mr. Moyo's stepson spotted Sibanda approaching with a knife and alerted his stepfather. Without provocation, Sibanda attacked Mr. Moyo, stabbing him five times in various parts of his body, including the stomach, head, knee, chest, and thigh.In his testimony, Mr. Moyo described the attack, saying, "We fought at the shops and I decided to leave the place. About an hour later, I heard my son shouting that Sibanda was coming towards me holding a knife. I turned and saw him already near me with a kitchen knife. He did not say anything and started stabbing me."Mr. Moyo suffered severe injuries, including deep knife wounds, which have left him with difficulties walking and standing for extended periods. His condition continues to affect his daily life.Sibanda, however, defended his actions by claiming he was acting in self-defense. He alleged that Mr. Moyo had overpowered him during their earlier confrontation and that the knife had fallen from Mr. Moyo's pocket. He further claimed that he had only used the knife to defend himself."I was trying to defend myself from Moyo as he had overpowered me. The knife I used had fallen from his pocket as he was on top of me. To save myself, I took the knife and stabbed him," Sibanda claimed.However, the court found Sibanda's defense unconvincing. Magistrate Mutiro pointed out that the evidence presented by the State was clear and straightforward, leading to Sibanda's conviction for attempted murder.The incident highlights the dangers of unresolved disputes and the extreme consequences of violent actions, with the court sending a strong message about the need for tough penalties to curb such crimes.