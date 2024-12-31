Domestic worker faces attempted murder charge after brick attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old domestic worker from Mpanedziba Village, Tsholotsho District, appeared in court yesterday charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a patron with a brick during an altercation at a local business center. Musali Mleya faced the charge before Bulawayo Magistrate, Ms. Sibongikosi Mnkandla, who remanded him in custody pending judgment, set for today.The incident occurred on September 28 at Mpanedziba Business Centre, leaving the victim, Mr. Vitalis Ncube, with severe head injuries. According to the prosecution, the altercation began around 8 pm when Mleya, accompanied by his friend Vuyo Ndlovu, arrived at the business center visibly intoxicated. The two were reportedly singing and shouting, disturbing other patrons.Prosecutor Ms. Nomthandazo Mafu outlined that the situation escalated when Mleya mistakenly believed he was being addressed by Mr. Ncube, leading to a confrontation. Mleya allegedly pushed Mr. Ncube, who responded by pushing him back. A fistfight ensued, but it was broken up by other patrons at the scene.The court heard that after the fight was broken up, Mr. Ncube sat on the veranda, only to be attacked later by Mleya, who approached him from behind. Without warning, Mleya struck Mr. Ncube on the left side of the head with a brick, causing him to collapse.Ms. Mafu argued that the attack was deliberate, targeting a sensitive area of the body, which constituted a serious offence. She also emphasized that Mleya did not attempt to assist the victim after the assault but instead fled the scene.There was no prior animosity between the two men, which suggested the attack was unprovoked. Mr. Ncube suffered serious injuries from the assault, and the court will now determine whether Mleya's actions amounted to attempted murder.The case continues to highlight concerns about violent altercations that can escalate quickly, with the courts now tasked with deciding whether Mleya's actions were intended to endanger the life of his victim.