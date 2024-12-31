Latest News Editor's Choice


Siya Kolisi lands in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:43hrs
Siya Kolisi, the South African rugby World Cup-winning captain, arrived in Victoria Falls yesterday at the invitation of Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe (TRTZ). The iconic rugby star has already made his mark by holding an inspiring coaching session for local young rugby enthusiasts today at Chamabondo Primary School.

Kolisi, who is known for his trailblazing leadership both on and off the rugby field, engaged with the children in a unique, heartwarming way. Barefoot and full of energy, he shared his personal stories of perseverance, dreams, and determination, while also playing tag rugby with the excited kids of Victoria Falls. Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe captured the magic of the day on their Facebook page, describing it as "a day they'll never forget."

Kolisi's visit has stirred excitement, especially as he made history in 2019 by becoming the first black captain of the South African rugby team. He led the Springboks to a historic Rugby World Cup victory and repeated his success in 2023, becoming only the second captain to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups.

The rugby legend's influence extends beyond the field. In 2024, he was named among Time Magazine's Most Influential People, solidifying his position as a global icon. According to Roc Nation, Kolisi's leadership and representation have resonated far beyond the sport, inspiring countless individuals across the world.

For the children of Victoria Falls, Kolisi's visit was a rare opportunity to meet a sporting hero and learn valuable lessons about hard work, leadership, and the power of dreams. The session, hosted by TRTZ, underscored the growing interest in rugby in Zimbabwe and the trust's commitment to promoting the sport among young people.


