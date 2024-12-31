Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's tourism sector leads GDP growth in 2024

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024
With 2024 drawing to a close, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi has hailed the year as a monumental success for Zimbabwe's tourism sector. Speaking in Victoria Falls, where she led a meet-and-greet campaign with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Minister Rwodzi highlighted key achievements, including the introduction of a new policy framework and the successful hosting of major events, which have propelled the sector forward.

Minister Rwodzi emphasized that tourism had outperformed expectations in 2024, emerging as the country's leading contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In the first nine months of the year, tourism accounted for 12 percent of the GDP, surpassing agriculture and mining—two sectors grappling with the impacts of climate change and fluctuating global prices.

"We have surpassed our expectations for 2024," Minister Rwodzi said. "Our tourism policy sailed through, and we're pleased that Cabinet has accepted it. This sets the stage for implementation in 2025, with clear expectations for increased arrivals, investment, and regulatory improvements."

One of the standout moments of the year was the hosting of the inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls in July. Additionally, Zimbabwe made history by securing the rights to host the UN Tourism Gastronomy School, which will be built in the resort city, positioning the country as a prime global destination for culinary tourism.

Minister Rwodzi credited Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism as a key driver of success. "MICE tourism is growing exponentially in Zimbabwe, and it's a testament to our effective marketing efforts," she said. "When we bring in the United Nations, it signals global confidence in our tourism potential. It shows that Zimbabwe is a country people love, and they've been eager to learn more about it."

The Minister also commended President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" policy and its role in boosting tourism growth. Under the Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy launched in 2020, the sector has rebounded significantly, reaching pre-COVID-19 levels.

Looking ahead to 2025, Minister Rwodzi stressed the importance of rigorous marketing to showcase Zimbabwe's heritage and tourist attractions. "Marketing will be a major focus in 2025, especially as we welcome more MICE tourists, who are also bringing their families to experience Zimbabwe's offerings."

She also shared optimistic projections for the festive season, with the expectation that tourism numbers will rise to over 2 million visitors from the diaspora and more than 220,000 tourists entering the country across various ports of entry.

"Zimbabwe is waking up and showcasing its beauty, peace, and hospitality to the world," Minister Rwodzi declared, adding that the meet-and-greet campaign has provided valuable statistics and insights into the country's tourism landscape. Visitors were presented with the national fabric as a gesture of hospitality and as part of a broader marketing strategy.

As 2024 draws to a close, it is clear that Zimbabwe's tourism sector has made significant strides under Minister Rwodzi's leadership, positioning the country as a top destination for global travelers.


Source - the chronicle
