Murder cases increase to 49 this festive season

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:44hrs | Views
A total of 49 people have lost their lives in separate violent incidents across Zimbabwe during the ongoing festive season, a disturbing increase from 47 deaths reported just two days ago. The majority of these tragic deaths have resulted from disputes that escalated at beer binges, sporting activities, family gatherings, and conflicts involving personal relationships.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, expressed deep concern over the rising number of violent deaths and urged the public to seek peaceful solutions to disputes rather than resorting to violence.

"Cases of murder continue to rise, stemming from disputes over trivial matters such as misunderstandings at social gatherings, fights over girlfriends, or accusations of theft. We strongly urge members of the public to address disagreements peacefully and lawfully," Commissioner Nyathi said.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on December 27, when 34-year-old Nomatter Kambandi was arrested in connection with the murder of Tinashe Shavi. Kambandi allegedly accused Shavi of theft and took him from his home in Whitecliff South, Zvimba, to an undisclosed location. The victim's body was later discovered in a locked wooden cabin, showing signs of physical abuse, including bruises to the face and shoulders.

Police have also arrested Clay Kanyemba (45) in connection with the murder of his father, Modias Kanyemba (71), which occurred in Dotito, Mt Darwin on the same day. The incident reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding in which the son blamed his father for his personal misfortunes. A violent altercation ensued, leading to the elder Kanyemba's death.

Between December 20 and 26, at least 47 people were murdered across the country. These included a fatal incident in Mwenezi, Triangle, on Christmas Day, where Mastard Chauke (22) killed Ostern Mangaru (29) by throwing a stone during a beer binge altercation. Another deadly fight occurred later that evening in Shurugwi, where Learnmore Mudzengi (36) fatally stabbed Sydney Mudzengi (21) after a disagreement over a missing pool token.

In another disturbing case on December 26, 22-year-old Nihipalakar Muyaya allegedly assaulted his 70-year-old grandmother, Agnes Duri, for not giving him a present during Christmas. The elderly woman was found lifeless in her room, with blood coming from her mouth and ears. Muyaya was arrested shortly after the incident.

The police are also investigating the death of 23-year-old Polite Nyauro, whose body was discovered at Chipfuvamiti Primary School in Makonde after he had gone missing following a drinking binge with his brothers.

As the festive season continues, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has called on families, communities, and religious leaders to come together to promote peaceful conflict resolution and ensure that respect for human life is upheld.

"We urge everyone to avoid violence and work towards peaceful resolutions in all circumstances. The sanctity of human life must be respected at all times," Commissioner Nyathi added.

The police are continuing their investigations into the rising violence and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving these cases.



Source - the chronicle

