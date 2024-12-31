Man rapes niece in pigsty

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old man from Mungate Village under Chief Chinamhora appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of raping his 17-year-old niece in a pigsty on Christmas Day.The accused was charged with rape when he appeared before a Harare magistrate. He was remanded in custody and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The court heard that on December 25, the accused and the complainant were outside roasting meat.It is alleged that when the complainant sat down, the accused approached her and asked to be intimate with her, which the complainant rejected.Later, the accused suggested they meet behind the house near the pigsty, and the complainant agreed. After going inside the house, she later stepped outside to collect some pegs from the washing line. On her way to the toilet, she encountered the accused, who reminded her about their meeting behind the pigsty.Once at the pigsty, it is alleged that the accused grabbed, overpowered and raped her. The incident was reported to the police, leading to the accused's arrest.