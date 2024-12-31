Man strangles grandmother to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old man from Kuwadzana 7 has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling his 70-year-old grandmother to death while heavily intoxicated. Nihipalaakar Muyaya appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms. Ruth Moyo yesterday, where he was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.The incident occurred between 1am and 5am on December 26, at house number 5291, Kuwadzana 7, Harare. Prosecutor Ms. Dzidzai Josiah revealed in court that Muyaya had returned home from a nightclub, visibly intoxicated, and entered his grandmother Agness Dud's bedroom where she was sleeping.It is alleged that Muyaya began assaulting Dud, punching her in the face before strangling her with his bare hands. The brutal assault caused profuse bleeding from her nose, ears, and mouth, and she sustained deep wounds to her mouth. The victim was reportedly unable to cry out for help due to Muyaya's grip on her neck.After allegedly injuring Dud, Muyaya is said to have fallen asleep on a sofa in the same room, leaving his grandmother struggling for breath. The victim, left helpless, eventually succumbed to the assault.The horrific scene was discovered by Muyaya's elder brother, Limbani (25), who also had returned from the same nightclub. Upon entering the house, Limbani found their grandmother lying in bed, bleeding heavily from her nose, ears, and mouth. The bloodstained pillow and bedsheets indicated the severity of the attack. Despite Limbani's attempts to wake her, Dud was unresponsive.The police were immediately alerted, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing. Muyaya faces serious charges, and the court proceedings are set to continue in the coming days.