Malema celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary in Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has once again captured the attention of social media, this time with a heartfelt display of his romantic side.On December 27, Malema took to Instagram to mark a significant milestone—his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema. The couple, who tied the knot a decade ago, celebrated their special day with a series of intimate and joyful photos.Sharing a romantic snap of the couple in what appeared to be Victoria Falls, Malema included the text "Musi O Tunya," a Shona phrase meaning "The Smoke Which Thunders," referring to the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls. In addition to the photo, Malema posted a story showing the couple dancing together, captioning it, "This is what a decade of marriage looks like." The couple also enjoyed a dinner date, which Malema shared with his followers.The heartfelt posts come as a response to recent rumors that had been circulating about Malema's marriage. Earlier this year, journalist and radio presenter Lester Kiewit claimed that Malema was undergoing a divorce. This speculation intensified when Malema removed photos of his wife from his Instagram account. However, the recent anniversary posts have put those rumors to rest, with fans and followers expressing their joy at seeing the couple together.While social media users were delighted to see the couple's love on display, some couldn't resist poking fun at the fact that the anniversary celebration was taking place in Zimbabwe. Despite the playful remarks, the posts highlighted a strong bond between the couple, dispelling doubts about the state of their relationship.Malema's public celebration of his marriage has resonated positively with his supporters, reinforcing a personal and emotional side to the fiery political leader.