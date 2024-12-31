Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:45hrs | Views
Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has once again captured the attention of social media, this time with a heartfelt display of his romantic side.

On December 27, Malema took to Instagram to mark a significant milestone—his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema. The couple, who tied the knot a decade ago, celebrated their special day with a series of intimate and joyful photos.

Sharing a romantic snap of the couple in what appeared to be Victoria Falls, Malema included the text "Musi O Tunya," a Shona phrase meaning "The Smoke Which Thunders," referring to the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls. In addition to the photo, Malema posted a story showing the couple dancing together, captioning it, "This is what a decade of marriage looks like." The couple also enjoyed a dinner date, which Malema shared with his followers.




The heartfelt posts come as a response to recent rumors that had been circulating about Malema's marriage. Earlier this year, journalist and radio presenter Lester Kiewit claimed that Malema was undergoing a divorce. This speculation intensified when Malema removed photos of his wife from his Instagram account. However, the recent anniversary posts have put those rumors to rest, with fans and followers expressing their joy at seeing the couple together.

While social media users were delighted to see the couple's love on display, some couldn't resist poking fun at the fact that the anniversary celebration was taking place in Zimbabwe. Despite the playful remarks, the posts highlighted a strong bond between the couple, dispelling doubts about the state of their relationship.

Malema's public celebration of his marriage has resonated positively with his supporters, reinforcing a personal and emotional side to the fiery political leader.


Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

42 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

49 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 847 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3103 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4534 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1041 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7485 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 874 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 673 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 954 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3125 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views