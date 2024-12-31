Latest News Editor's Choice


Siqokoqela Mphoko's search for biological mother led to family rift

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:46hrs | Views
Siqokoqela Mphoko's quest for answers about his biological mother has ignited a devastating fallout between him and his late father, Phelekezela Mphoko, the former Vice President of Zimbabwe. The emotional and legal storm that ensued has left the Mphoko family fractured, with Siqokoqela's search for his mother's identity becoming the focal point of a long-simmering family dispute.

Phelekezela Mphoko, who was declared a national hero, was buried at his family plot in Bulawayo's Douglasdale two weeks ago at the age of 82. However, his death has brought to light the deep rifts that had developed between him and his son Siqokoqela, whose efforts to uncover the truth about his mother's identity created immense tension within the family.

According to a series of email exchanges between Siqokoqela and his aunt, Moudy Anakwe, dated May 2022, Siqokoqela had been seeking clarification on an old photograph of his father with a woman he believed might be his real mother. In one of his emails, Siqokoqela asked, "Hi Aunty, we give thanks to God for the gift of life. Please kindly highlight the pictures for me… The lady with my father, is that my mother, and where is she now?" Moudy's response revealed the complexity of the situation: "I honestly don't know whether she is your mum or not," she said. She added that the issue needed to be approached delicately and recommended Siqokoqela speak to his uncle, Bro Nelson, for closure.

The family tension escalated as Siqokoqela persisted in his inquiries. His questions reportedly angered his father, and a message shared with Phelekezela Mphoko's lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube, underscored the rising animosity. The situation worsened as Siqokoqela was accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on multiple occasions at his home in Hillside, leading to a 20-year prison sentence. However, in October this year, the High Court overturned his conviction, citing insufficient evidence. Siqokoqela later accused his late father of using his influence to cause his arrest, believing it was retaliation for questioning the identity of Mphoko's wife, Laurinda, as his biological mother.

The family drama began to publicly unfold in March 2023 when Siqokoqela took to social media, appealing for help in locating his biological mother. He posted a photo of his father from his youth, accompanied by a woman he believed could be his real mother. This claim was immediately rebuffed by his siblings, Sikhumbuzo and Siduduzile, who disagreed with Siqokoqela's version of events.

In a legal letter, Laurinda Mphoko, Phelekezela's wife, reaffirmed her role as Siqokoqela's biological mother. She claimed that Siqokoqela had estranged himself from her and the rest of the family, further straining their relationship. Laurinda's statement, through her lawyers, read, "Due to reasons best known to yourself, you have estranged yourself and your family from her and the rest of the family."

Phelekezela Mphoko also lashed out at his son, alleging that Siqokoqela had openly denied his parents and sought to find his "real mother" before his father passed away. A message from Mphoko's lawyer to Siqokoqela stated, "Please be advised that Siqokoqela has openly denied us as his parents and went to my brother and requested I show him his real mother before I die because Laurinda is not his mother."

As the family grappled with the allegations, legal battles, and the unresolved question of Siqokoqela's mother, the emotional toll on the Mphoko family has been severe. In an interview with Southern Eye, Siqokoqela reflected on the difficult journey, saying, "There were certain things about me that only he could answer, and I only wanted those answers from him and never afforded that chance, even when I was with him and I asked him certain things."

Source - newsday
More on: #Mphoko, #Rift, #Drama

