Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Transport woes affects Nkayi food aid delivery

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:47hrs | Views
Nkayi South Member of Parliament (MP) Jabulani Hadebe has raised concerns over the government's decision to place the responsibility of transporting food aid from Harare to constituencies on parliamentarians. The move, according to Hadebe, will significantly strain legislators, especially those from remote areas like Matabeleland, where poor road infrastructure is a major hurdle.

In a statement issued on December 19, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, under the leadership of Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga, announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had allocated four metric tonnes of food aid to each of the 360 members of the National Assembly and Senate for distribution within their constituencies. However, the food aid, which includes rice, is to be collected from Aspindale in Harare, leaving MPs to arrange and pay for transport to deliver the aid to their rural communities.

Hadebe told Southern Eye that this arrangement is not only unfair but also burdensome, particularly for legislators in regions like Matabeleland. He explained that, without assistance from the government, MPs are forced to find their own means of transporting the aid, often at their own expense. "It is very true. We are getting 80 bags of rice. Legislators are supposed to find their own means to transport the rice from Aspindale in Harare," Hadebe said. "The government is failing to distribute rice to provincial centres to make it easier for us. We are now forced to hire transport without being given financial resources or fuel to transport the rice. The move will continuously marginalize the people of Matabeleland."

Hadebe, who has been vocal about the struggles of his constituency, emphasized that the rice donation comes at a critical time, given that many families in his area have been severely impacted by the devastating effects of the 2023/24 drought season. He noted that the season had been declared a national disaster, leaving many without sufficient harvests.

"To make matters worse, we are not provided with any financial support to facilitate the transportation of this rice," he said. "I think it would be more prudent to donate the rice directly to all schools in my constituency, ensuring that the aid reaches the most vulnerable groups."

Hadebe's sentiments echo those of Chief Hikwa from Bulilima District in Matabeleland South, who recently made a public appeal for assistance with transporting food aid from the Grain Marketing Board depot in Plumtree to feed her subjects. The chief highlighted the challenges her community faces, particularly those caused by the El Niño-induced drought, which has left many families in dire need of food assistance.

The government's decision to burden parliamentarians with the logistics of food aid distribution has sparked criticism, with many questioning whether the system is fair to legislators and, more importantly, to the rural communities who depend on this support. The lack of financial resources for transportation, especially in underdeveloped areas with poor infrastructure, is seen as another example of the continuing marginalization of regions like Matabeleland in Zimbabwe's national development plans.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

49 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3103 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4537 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1041 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7486 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 874 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 673 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 955 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3125 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views