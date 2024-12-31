Chinese miners create water crisis for Hwange's Diki villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a growing dispute over water resources in Hwange, two Chinese mining companies, South Mining's Mutargech division (SMMd) and Zimbabwe Zhongjing Heli Energy Pvt Ltd (ZJHL), have been accused of drilling 11 boreholes and laying a pipeline to divert water from the Kalope Dam, which serves as a crucial water source for the Diki Village community and the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme.The Kalope Dam, located in Diki Village, is one of the main water bodies providing for the mining town of Hwange. The diversion activities of SMMd and ZJHL have sparked significant concern among local community leaders, who are now taking action to protect the water supply and preserve the livelihoods of the 282 families who rely on the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme.According to the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG), a natural resource watchdog, the miners' actions are severely disrupting the water supply to the irrigation scheme, which is vital for local agriculture. The water diversion has left the area facing a severe water scarcity crisis, endangering the production of crops like wheat, which benefits over 5,000 locals and contributes to national food security. In September, the irrigation scheme produced 30 metric tonnes of wheat for the Grain Marketing Board.The CNRG report highlighted that the two Chinese mining companies have obstructed four tributary streams feeding into the Kalope Dam and installed a pipeline intended to channel water away from the community's needs to their mining operations. These actions are causing significant damage to the local ecosystem, including the destruction of aquatic habitats and the disruption of natural water flows, which further threatens the viability of the irrigation scheme.Community leaders in Diki Village, led by village head Peter Mpala, have expressed urgent concerns over the impact of these developments. "We are appealing to the relevant authorities to unblock the tributary streams to allow water to flow into the Kalope Dam and halt the construction of the pipeline diverting water to the mine site," Mpala said. "Our engagement with the mining companies has not been fruitful."CNRG has been actively supporting the affected community, conducting site visits to assess the situation and provide assistance in addressing the crisis. Officer Ndaizivei Garura emphasized the need for an on-site assessment to determine the best course of action and stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of the irrigation scheme. "As an organisation, we advocate for justice and dignity for communities impacted by extractive industries," Garura said. "The precarious situation of the Kalope Irrigation Scheme is a pressing concern that not only threatens livelihoods but also raises questions about the social responsibility and legitimacy of mining companies to operate in these areas."The situation is part of a broader pattern of dissatisfaction voiced by communities in Marange, Hwange, and Mutoko, where Chinese mining companies have been accused of unethical practices and environmental degradation. CNRG's September report revealed that several communities have expressed anger over the impact of these companies on their local environments and livelihoods.With the future of the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme at risk and the livelihoods of hundreds of families in jeopardy, the call for immediate action from authorities has grown louder. The community, supported by local advocacy groups, is demanding that the government intervene to ensure that the water supply to Kalope Dam is restored and that mining activities are regulated to prevent further environmental harm.