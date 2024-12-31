Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese miners create water crisis for Hwange's Diki villagers

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:47hrs | Views
In a growing dispute over water resources in Hwange, two Chinese mining companies, South Mining's Mutargech division (SMMd) and Zimbabwe Zhongjing Heli Energy Pvt Ltd (ZJHL), have been accused of drilling 11 boreholes and laying a pipeline to divert water from the Kalope Dam, which serves as a crucial water source for the Diki Village community and the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme.

The Kalope Dam, located in Diki Village, is one of the main water bodies providing for the mining town of Hwange. The diversion activities of SMMd and ZJHL have sparked significant concern among local community leaders, who are now taking action to protect the water supply and preserve the livelihoods of the 282 families who rely on the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme.

According to the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG), a natural resource watchdog, the miners' actions are severely disrupting the water supply to the irrigation scheme, which is vital for local agriculture. The water diversion has left the area facing a severe water scarcity crisis, endangering the production of crops like wheat, which benefits over 5,000 locals and contributes to national food security. In September, the irrigation scheme produced 30 metric tonnes of wheat for the Grain Marketing Board.

The CNRG report highlighted that the two Chinese mining companies have obstructed four tributary streams feeding into the Kalope Dam and installed a pipeline intended to channel water away from the community's needs to their mining operations. These actions are causing significant damage to the local ecosystem, including the destruction of aquatic habitats and the disruption of natural water flows, which further threatens the viability of the irrigation scheme.

Community leaders in Diki Village, led by village head Peter Mpala, have expressed urgent concerns over the impact of these developments. "We are appealing to the relevant authorities to unblock the tributary streams to allow water to flow into the Kalope Dam and halt the construction of the pipeline diverting water to the mine site," Mpala said. "Our engagement with the mining companies has not been fruitful."

CNRG has been actively supporting the affected community, conducting site visits to assess the situation and provide assistance in addressing the crisis. Officer Ndaizivei Garura emphasized the need for an on-site assessment to determine the best course of action and stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of the irrigation scheme. "As an organisation, we advocate for justice and dignity for communities impacted by extractive industries," Garura said. "The precarious situation of the Kalope Irrigation Scheme is a pressing concern that not only threatens livelihoods but also raises questions about the social responsibility and legitimacy of mining companies to operate in these areas."

The situation is part of a broader pattern of dissatisfaction voiced by communities in Marange, Hwange, and Mutoko, where Chinese mining companies have been accused of unethical practices and environmental degradation. CNRG's September report revealed that several communities have expressed anger over the impact of these companies on their local environments and livelihoods.

With the future of the Lukosi Irrigation Scheme at risk and the livelihoods of hundreds of families in jeopardy, the call for immediate action from authorities has grown louder. The community, supported by local advocacy groups, is demanding that the government intervene to ensure that the water supply to Kalope Dam is restored and that mining activities are regulated to prevent further environmental harm.


Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

49 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3103 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4538 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1041 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7487 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 874 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 673 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 955 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views