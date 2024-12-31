Zimra auctions off goods, 'seizes' them

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) at Beitbridge has seized a consignment of alcoholic beverages worth US$84,741.58—despite having previously sold it to a successful bidder at an auction just days earlier.The consignment, which included a variety of whiskies and brandy, was auctioned by Zimra to the highest bidder three days ago. However, the buyer, a representative of Liquor City, now finds themselves stuck at the Beitbridge Border Post warehouse, where the liquor was stored. Despite having paid for the goods and arranged transport to take them to Harare, Zimra officials arrived and instructed the buyer to return the consignment to the warehouse.A representative of Liquor City, who was involved in the purchase, explained that after winning the auction and making the payment, they hired transport to take the goods to their storage in Harare. However, just as they were finalizing their logistics, Zimra officials arrived in three vehicles and demanded that the consignment be returned to the warehouse, despite the buyer presenting receipts proving their purchase from the auction."We are contemplating returning the liquor and getting refunded because, in the movement and offloading, there were some breakages and thefts," the Liquor City representative said. "We did not expect this for goods bought from them."The situation has left the buyer frustrated, and they are now considering abandoning the deal entirely, citing the inconvenience and losses incurred.Zimra's Beitbridge warehouse manager, Ms. Chiyangwa, who was reportedly part of the team involved in the seizure, declined to comment on the situation when contacted by Southern Eye. "Can I call you later, I am in a meeting," she said before ending the call.This incident has raised questions about the transparency and efficiency of Zimra's auction process, especially regarding the handling of goods after they have been sold. With the buyer now left stranded and dealing with damaged goods, the authorities have yet to provide an explanation or resolve the situation. The future of the transaction remains uncertain, and the buyer is weighing their options, including seeking a refund or pursuing legal action for the inconvenience and losses caused.