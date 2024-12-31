Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machakaire impressed by basic first aid training

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:48hrs | Views
Youth Minister Tino Machakaire has expressed admiration for the successful rollout of the free basic first aid training programme under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, which is being facilitated by Discovery Ambulance Services.

The initiative, which has already trained over 10,000 individuals from diverse demographics, equips participants with the skills needed to handle medical emergencies. The programme has already helped some graduates secure positions in emergency response services both within Zimbabwe and abroad.

On Christmas Day, nearly 100 youths in Machakaire's village in Hwedza took part in the training, choosing to use their time to improve their community's emergency response capabilities. The event marked a significant moment in the minister's constituency, as local youths embraced the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

Machakaire, who is the Member of Parliament for Hwedza South, praised the youths for their decision to participate in the training rather than indulge in festive celebrations. He noted that such knowledge would drastically change how the community responds to emergencies, especially when dealing with medical conditions such as epilepsy or snake bites.

"We have organised a lot of activities for everyone, but you chose to make a difference in our community. When we have an emergency, say someone has been bitten by a snake, you are now able to respond," Machakaire said. "With this knowledge, we are going to change how we view certain health conditions in our society."

He further emphasized that the adaptability of the instructors had made it possible to deliver the training even in the most remote areas of the country, thus reaching communities that had long been underserved in terms of health education.

David Munowenyu, the founder and CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services, described the training as the perfect Christmas gift, noting that it aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of leaving no one behind. He highlighted the success stories emerging from the programme, with many youths gaining life-saving skills and even launching careers in emergency services.

"We have had so many success stories as youths are being equipped to deal with emergencies as they occur," Munowenyu said. "For Machakaire villagers, this is a perfect Christmas gift from which you will be able to save lives."

Hwedza North legislator Itayi Ndudzo also addressed the graduates, urging them to maintain high health standards in their communities.

In a related development, the government has launched the "Drive Safe to Arrive Alive" campaign to reduce road accidents during the festive season. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona acknowledged the corruption within the sector that has allowed unroadworthy vehicles to remain on the road, emphasizing that officials who permit such vehicles would be held accountable for any resulting accidents.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Chido Sanyatwe urged police officers to diligently carry out their duties to ensure that road services partners could effectively do their work, particularly when it came to accident investigations.

In a bid to further improve emergency response, Munowenyu revealed that Discovery Ambulance Services would station ambulances near accident hotspots to reduce response times.

"We want to arrive at all emergencies within the golden hour," he said, adding that they would continue to train communities across the country in basic first aid to enable them to assist victims while waiting for ambulances.



Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

50 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3103 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4538 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1041 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7488 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 874 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 673 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 955 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views