Machakaire impressed by basic first aid training

News / National

by Staff reporter

Youth Minister Tino Machakaire has expressed admiration for the successful rollout of the free basic first aid training programme under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, which is being facilitated by Discovery Ambulance Services.The initiative, which has already trained over 10,000 individuals from diverse demographics, equips participants with the skills needed to handle medical emergencies. The programme has already helped some graduates secure positions in emergency response services both within Zimbabwe and abroad.On Christmas Day, nearly 100 youths in Machakaire's village in Hwedza took part in the training, choosing to use their time to improve their community's emergency response capabilities. The event marked a significant moment in the minister's constituency, as local youths embraced the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.Machakaire, who is the Member of Parliament for Hwedza South, praised the youths for their decision to participate in the training rather than indulge in festive celebrations. He noted that such knowledge would drastically change how the community responds to emergencies, especially when dealing with medical conditions such as epilepsy or snake bites."We have organised a lot of activities for everyone, but you chose to make a difference in our community. When we have an emergency, say someone has been bitten by a snake, you are now able to respond," Machakaire said. "With this knowledge, we are going to change how we view certain health conditions in our society."He further emphasized that the adaptability of the instructors had made it possible to deliver the training even in the most remote areas of the country, thus reaching communities that had long been underserved in terms of health education.David Munowenyu, the founder and CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services, described the training as the perfect Christmas gift, noting that it aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of leaving no one behind. He highlighted the success stories emerging from the programme, with many youths gaining life-saving skills and even launching careers in emergency services."We have had so many success stories as youths are being equipped to deal with emergencies as they occur," Munowenyu said. "For Machakaire villagers, this is a perfect Christmas gift from which you will be able to save lives."Hwedza North legislator Itayi Ndudzo also addressed the graduates, urging them to maintain high health standards in their communities.In a related development, the government has launched the "Drive Safe to Arrive Alive" campaign to reduce road accidents during the festive season. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona acknowledged the corruption within the sector that has allowed unroadworthy vehicles to remain on the road, emphasizing that officials who permit such vehicles would be held accountable for any resulting accidents.Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Chido Sanyatwe urged police officers to diligently carry out their duties to ensure that road services partners could effectively do their work, particularly when it came to accident investigations.In a bid to further improve emergency response, Munowenyu revealed that Discovery Ambulance Services would station ambulances near accident hotspots to reduce response times."We want to arrive at all emergencies within the golden hour," he said, adding that they would continue to train communities across the country in basic first aid to enable them to assist victims while waiting for ambulances.