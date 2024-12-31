Mawarire urges Mnangagwa to abandon term extension push

News / National

by Staff reporter

Politician Jealousy Mawarire has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of exacerbating divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party by pushing for an extension of his presidential term to 2030. Mawarire, a former spokesperson for Zimbabwe People First, led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, and the National Patriotic Front, linked to the late Robert Mugabe, argued that the controversial initiative is deepening rifts within the already divided party.In an interview with HStv, Mawarire criticized Mnangagwa for backing the extension of his term from 2028 to 2030, calling it a divisive and illegal maneuver. He claimed that the push for the extension has led to dubious fundraising activities, including the attempt to make beneficiaries of the land reform programme pay US$500 for every hectare of land they occupy. Mawarire warned that this scheme could generate approximately US$6.6 billion, money likely to be used to finance Mnangagwa's political ambitions and efforts to remove the presidential term limit."The President is driving a wedge through his own party, and in the process, he is undermining both the Zanu-PF and national constitutions," Mawarire stated. "The move to have land reform beneficiaries pay for the land is not only unconstitutional, but it is also a fundraising scheme that will further entrench Mnangagwa's hold on power."The rift between Mnangagwa's faction and that of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, has been a long-standing issue within Zanu-PF, and Mawarire believes the push for term extension is only intensifying these internal divisions.Mawarire also accused Mnangagwa of creating parallel structures within the party and the government, including the Land Tenure Implementation Committee and groups like Women4ED and Mahwindi4ED, which he argued were established outside of the Zanu-PF constitution to serve political purposes rather than addressing the needs of the people."The President has bastardized the Land Commission by creating a parallel structure that serves his own interests," he said. "These structures are not there to serve the country or address national issues; they are there to push for the 2030 agenda and fund Mnangagwa's political war chest."The former Zanu-PF spokesperson further criticized Mnangagwa for blurring the lines between state functions and party politics. He claimed that Mnangagwa was using government resources to consolidate his power and influence, including holding policy announcements on his private farm rather than in official government buildings."You cannot just sit arbitrarily and make national decisions. The President is taking government and state processes to his farm, making political announcements surrounded by his loyalists," Mawarire said. "This is not only disrespectful to the government, but it also shows that his agenda is purely about staying in power."Mawarire also expressed concern that the creation of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee was part of a broader fundraising scheme to back Mnangagwa's bid for an extended term. He argued that the funds raised from the land reform beneficiaries would be used to secure Mnangagwa's hold on power, with the US$6.6 billion serving as a "war chest" for his political campaign."This US$6.6 billion will be used to maintain control over state power and push the illegal extension of the President's term," Mawarire warned. "The whole land tenure agenda is a gimmick to fund an unlawful push for power."Mawarire further warned that if the extension campaign succeeds, it would only deepen the country's economic woes and erode public trust in the government. He stressed that the attempt to change the Constitution for personal gain was a dangerous move, especially given the current challenges Zimbabwe faces.As the push to extend Mnangagwa's term continues, Zanu-PF's Midlands and Masvingo provincial structures have reportedly planned protests against critics of the campaign. However, Mawarire remains steadfast in his belief that the President is pushing Zimbabwe into dangerous territory.According to the Constitution, Mnangagwa's term is set to end in 2028. Despite this, the President has repeatedly said he will retire at the end of his two constitutionally-mandated terms. If the Constitution is amended, the law stipulates that an office-bearer cannot benefit from such changes.Mawarire's comments highlight the growing tensions surrounding Mnangagwa's leadership and the controversial drive to extend his presidency, with the Zanu-PF party facing further challenges as the political landscape continues to shift.