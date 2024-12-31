192 villages benefit from Mnangagwa's rice

News / National

by Staff reporter

Around 2,000 vulnerable members of society from 192 villages in Murewa South constituency have received a vital food aid donation of rice from President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The initiative, which is aimed at ensuring food security during the festive season, is part of the government's ongoing efforts to alleviate hunger amid the country's severe food shortages.The rice distribution exercise was coordinated by Murewa South Member of Parliament (MP) Noah Mangondo, who oversaw the process to ensure that the donation reached the communities in need. The distribution was completed yesterday in Virginia, Macheke, after reaching all the villages in the constituency.As part of the government's food aid strategy, Mnangagwa recently allocated four tonnes of rice to each of Zimbabwe's 360 parliamentarians for distribution in their respective constituencies. The aim is to provide much-needed support to vulnerable families across the country.Speaking during the rice distribution, Mangondo explained that he had worked closely with traditional leadership to identify the most vulnerable members of the community. "I received 80 bags of rice, and I engaged village heads and councillors to help identify those who are in dire need, such as widows and the elderly," said Mangondo.He added that each of the 192 villages in Murewa South nominated 10 beneficiaries, meaning nearly 2,000 villagers benefitted from the President's donation.The rice donation comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with a dire food crisis exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in significant crop failures and shortages. According to reports, approximately six million people in Zimbabwe are facing hunger and starvation, making food aid all the more crucial.In response to the widespread food insecurity, the government, in partnership with various development partners, has been distributing grain to affected areas across the country to mitigate the impact of the drought and ensure that citizens do not go without food during the festive season.The rice donation by President Mnangagwa is seen as a timely and much-needed gesture to assist vulnerable communities in Murewa South and other parts of the country during a challenging period.