Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

192 villages benefit from Mnangagwa's rice

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:49hrs | Views
Around 2,000 vulnerable members of society from 192 villages in Murewa South constituency have received a vital food aid donation of rice from President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The initiative, which is aimed at ensuring food security during the festive season, is part of the government's ongoing efforts to alleviate hunger amid the country's severe food shortages.

The rice distribution exercise was coordinated by Murewa South Member of Parliament (MP) Noah Mangondo, who oversaw the process to ensure that the donation reached the communities in need. The distribution was completed yesterday in Virginia, Macheke, after reaching all the villages in the constituency.

As part of the government's food aid strategy, Mnangagwa recently allocated four tonnes of rice to each of Zimbabwe's 360 parliamentarians for distribution in their respective constituencies. The aim is to provide much-needed support to vulnerable families across the country.

Speaking during the rice distribution, Mangondo explained that he had worked closely with traditional leadership to identify the most vulnerable members of the community. "I received 80 bags of rice, and I engaged village heads and councillors to help identify those who are in dire need, such as widows and the elderly," said Mangondo.

He added that each of the 192 villages in Murewa South nominated 10 beneficiaries, meaning nearly 2,000 villagers benefitted from the President's donation.

The rice donation comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with a dire food crisis exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in significant crop failures and shortages. According to reports, approximately six million people in Zimbabwe are facing hunger and starvation, making food aid all the more crucial.

In response to the widespread food insecurity, the government, in partnership with various development partners, has been distributing grain to affected areas across the country to mitigate the impact of the drought and ensure that citizens do not go without food during the festive season.

The rice donation by President Mnangagwa is seen as a timely and much-needed gesture to assist vulnerable communities in Murewa South and other parts of the country during a challenging period.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

36 mins ago | 17 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 721 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 838 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3083 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1863 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 684 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4433 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1038 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1005 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2422 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 629 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1073 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7405 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 870 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 675 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 724 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 671 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 970 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 699 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 724 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 497 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 954 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3121 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views