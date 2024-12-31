Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | Views
A Chinese national, Liu Bo (43), appeared in court yesterday facing charges of defrauding a local transport business owner by duping him into hiring out his truck for the transportation of chrome ore, only for it to be used to ferry lithium ore instead. The scam came to light after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) seized the truck, leading to an investigation and the eventual arrest of Liu.

Liu, who is out on US$400 bail and currently residing in Mt Pleasant, appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova. He is facing charges of fraud and will return to court on January 7. He was represented by lawyer Moffat Makuvatsine.

The complainant in the case is Mugwazi Transport, with its director, Richard Mugwazi, testifying in court. Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi presented the facts, alleging that in October, Liu approached Mugwazi with a proposal to hire a truck for transporting chrome ore from Zimbabwe to Beira, Mozambique, for export to China. Liu reportedly assured Mugwazi that all necessary export documentation was in order and agreed on a fee of US$750 for the transportation.

After agreeing to the terms, Mugwazi provided Liu with a horse and trailer (container), which Liu loaded and sealed. However, Mugwazi was later informed that his truck had been seized by Zimra at the Forbes Border Post. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the truck was carrying lithium ore instead of the agreed-upon chrome ore, a discovery that could have led to the truck's forfeiture.

Mugwazi attempted to contact Liu, but the Chinese national reportedly became evasive, prompting Mugwazi to file a report with the authorities. Due to Liu's alleged misrepresentation, Mugwazi Transport suffered a financial prejudice amounting to US$30,000.

Liu has denied the allegations, and his case will continue next week, with the court set to determine his fate.

Source - newsday

