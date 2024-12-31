Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | Views
A 15-year-old boy appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday after allegedly threatening to blow up a private school in Masvingo province, in retaliation for corporal punishment he claimed to have received. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released into the custody of his father after Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo heard the case.

The boy is accused of planning the threat between December 15 and 19, following an alleged incident of torture at Sandon Academy, a private school in Gutu, Masvingo. According to the charges, the teenager posted a message on the social media platform Snapchat, stating: "I will blow my school." The message was linked to the boy's Snapchat handle, which is named after him.

Investigators were able to track the threatening post to an internet broadband source and discovered that it was sent using a Telecontract Private Limited (Telco) IP address. Further investigation confirmed that the Snapchat account in question was registered with a UK mobile number (+44 772 715 xxxx) and an email address belonging to the accused.

The post was traced to the teenager's iPhone 13, which was identified as the device used to send the message. The threat prompted an immediate response from law enforcement, leading to his arrest.

The teenager is facing charges of making threats of violence, with further proceedings set for a later date. His release into his father's custody is conditional, pending further investigation and trial.

Source - newsday
