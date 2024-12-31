Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has issued a stern warning to farmers to be vigilant as two destructive species of armyworms, the African Armyworm and the Fall Armyworm, pose a serious threat to crops across the country.Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, the acting director for the Migratory Pests Control Department in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, urged farmers to remain on high alert. He explained that the two pests are capable of devastating cereal crops, including maize, sorghum, millet, and pastures.Nyamutukwa revealed that the ministry has established an early warning system to alert farmers in regions prone to outbreaks. This system enables farmers to increase the frequency of field scouting, a critical step in preventing widespread infestations."Farmers around Gokwe South (Midlands), Umguza (Matabeleland North), and Shamva (Mashonaland Central) are being encouraged to regularly scout their crop fields and pastures for African Armyworm (Spodoptera exempta) caterpillars," he said. "These caterpillars can quickly destroy cereal crops and pastures. Our early warning system has recorded high moth catches for the period of December 14-29, 2024."Nyamutukwa emphasized the need for regular scouting, advising that inspections should be conducted weekly. He also recommended that insecticides be applied once infestation levels reach 20%, to prevent further damage."The challenge with the prevailing weather conditions is that farmers tend to reduce field scouting as long as it's not raining. However, these warm conditions are ideal for pests to thrive and multiply, leaving crops vulnerable," Nyamutukwa explained.To assist farmers in managing the threat, the government announced that it would provide free chemicals to control African Armyworm infestations. Nyamutukwa confirmed that chemicals have already been dispatched to Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces, with more to follow to areas with potential outbreaks, based on the early warning system's data."For African Armyworm, the chemicals are free of charge. We have already sent chemicals to Mashonaland Central and Midlands, and more will be sent to other areas at risk," Nyamutukwa said.In addition to the chemical interventions, Nyamutukwa encouraged farmers to embrace the-PFumvudza programme, which promotes early planting, mulching, and the use of lime and manure to strengthen crops and improve their resilience to pest damage. These practices also help attract natural predators of pests, further aiding in pest control."Effective methods for managing Fall Armyworm include early planting, mulching, and using lime and manure to ensure healthy plants that can tolerate pest damage," he added.Farmers in various parts of the country, including Murewa, are already experiencing significant damage to their crops due to armyworm infestations. Blessing Kufandenganji (23) from Mavhunga village in Murewa West shared her concerns about the impact on her family's crops."Here in Murewa, we are facing a challenge with armyworms. These pests are ravaging my fields, causing significant losses and threatening our livelihood," Kufandenganji said. "We have already been affected by climate change, with erratic rainfall, and now armyworms are making things worse. It's clear that these pests are going to affect our yield."Armyworms typically emerge during the rainy season following prolonged drought periods, attacking cereal crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, rice, and wheat, as well as sugarcane seedlings and pasture grasses.The government's warning aims to help farmers take timely action to protect their crops and mitigate losses as the pests continue to spread.