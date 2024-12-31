Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | Views
The government has issued a stern warning to farmers to be vigilant as two destructive species of armyworms, the African Armyworm and the Fall Armyworm, pose a serious threat to crops across the country.

Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, the acting director for the Migratory Pests Control Department in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, urged farmers to remain on high alert. He explained that the two pests are capable of devastating cereal crops, including maize, sorghum, millet, and pastures.

Nyamutukwa revealed that the ministry has established an early warning system to alert farmers in regions prone to outbreaks. This system enables farmers to increase the frequency of field scouting, a critical step in preventing widespread infestations.

"Farmers around Gokwe South (Midlands), Umguza (Matabeleland North), and Shamva (Mashonaland Central) are being encouraged to regularly scout their crop fields and pastures for African Armyworm (Spodoptera exempta) caterpillars," he said. "These caterpillars can quickly destroy cereal crops and pastures. Our early warning system has recorded high moth catches for the period of December 14-29, 2024."

Nyamutukwa emphasized the need for regular scouting, advising that inspections should be conducted weekly. He also recommended that insecticides be applied once infestation levels reach 20%, to prevent further damage.

"The challenge with the prevailing weather conditions is that farmers tend to reduce field scouting as long as it's not raining. However, these warm conditions are ideal for pests to thrive and multiply, leaving crops vulnerable," Nyamutukwa explained.

To assist farmers in managing the threat, the government announced that it would provide free chemicals to control African Armyworm infestations. Nyamutukwa confirmed that chemicals have already been dispatched to Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces, with more to follow to areas with potential outbreaks, based on the early warning system's data.

"For African Armyworm, the chemicals are free of charge. We have already sent chemicals to Mashonaland Central and Midlands, and more will be sent to other areas at risk," Nyamutukwa said.

In addition to the chemical interventions, Nyamutukwa encouraged farmers to embrace the-PFumvudza programme, which promotes early planting, mulching, and the use of lime and manure to strengthen crops and improve their resilience to pest damage. These practices also help attract natural predators of pests, further aiding in pest control.

"Effective methods for managing Fall Armyworm include early planting, mulching, and using lime and manure to ensure healthy plants that can tolerate pest damage," he added.

Farmers in various parts of the country, including Murewa, are already experiencing significant damage to their crops due to armyworm infestations. Blessing Kufandenganji (23) from Mavhunga village in Murewa West shared her concerns about the impact on her family's crops.

"Here in Murewa, we are facing a challenge with armyworms. These pests are ravaging my fields, causing significant losses and threatening our livelihood," Kufandenganji said. "We have already been affected by climate change, with erratic rainfall, and now armyworms are making things worse. It's clear that these pests are going to affect our yield."

Armyworms typically emerge during the rainy season following prolonged drought periods, attacking cereal crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, rice, and wheat, as well as sugarcane seedlings and pasture grasses.

The government's warning aims to help farmers take timely action to protect their crops and mitigate losses as the pests continue to spread.


Source - newsday
More on: #School, #Blow, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

50 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3103 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4544 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7494 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 726 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 956 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views