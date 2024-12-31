Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will begin his month-long annual vacation today, December 31, 2024, and is expected to return to office in early February.The announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba, who confirmed that the President will remain within the country during his leave. However, he will still be available to address any matters requiring his personal attention in his dual capacity as State President and Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)."His Excellency the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, starts his month-long annual vacation tomorrow, December 31, 2024," Charamba stated in a press release yesterday. "He plans to spend his vacation in the country and will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community."During the President's leave, the two Vice-Presidents, Hon. Kembo Campbell Duggish Mohadi and Hon. Dr. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, will step in to perform his duties in that order. Vice-President Mohadi will take on the presidential responsibilities from today until January 19, 2025, after which Vice-President Chiwenga will assume the role until President Mnangagwa resumes duty in early February.This annual break provides the President with a period of rest and reflection, with leadership duties delegated to his deputies for the duration.