Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru, Midlands province, have successfully dismantled a car battery theft syndicate that had been targeting residents in both Gweru and Harare. The syndicate's activities were uncovered following the arrest of several suspects, leading to the recovery of stolen property, including 18 car batteries.The suspects arrested in connection with the theft ring include Clapperton Mangwindime (34), Leo Tanatswa Mataswa (19), and Takudzwa Mutengwa (27), who are believed to be the core members of the group. Also arrested were Musafari Chidukutse (49), the owner of Musa Batteries in Harare, his employee Delan Chidukutse (19), and Never Master (53), who operates a motor mechanics garage in Mufakose, Harare.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrests, stating that the breakthrough came after police received a tip-off that Mutengwa was in possession of bags believed to contain stolen items. Mutengwa, realizing the authorities were closing in, sought refuge at his girlfriend's house and hid under a bed. Police arrested him near the Isolation Medical Centre, along Matobo Road in Gweru, on December 24 at around 11 p.m.The arrest led to the subsequent capture of the other members of the syndicate in Gweru and Harare. Authorities recovered a total of 18 batteries, 12 of which were found at Musa Batteries in Harare. Eleven of the stolen batteries have already been positively identified by their rightful owners.In addition to the car batteries, police also recovered a bag containing tools used for breaking into locked motor vehicles, four sets of coil packs, an 8 GB flash drive, an Itel A63 cell phone, and six live broiler chickens.The syndicate is accused of targeting car batteries and coil packs from parked vehicles, primarily during the night. The stolen goods were then sold to Musa Batteries, with the aim of stocking the Harare-based shop.Inspector Mahoko stated that the suspects have been linked to at least 16 similar cases in residential areas including Mtapa, Cliffton Park, Montrose, Mambo, Tinshell, and Ascot in Gweru.On December 27, 2024, Mangwindime, Mataswa, and Mutengwa appeared before a Gweru magistrate, where they were remanded in custody until January 8, 2025. Investigations into the theft syndicate are ongoing as authorities continue to track down additional stolen items.