Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | Views
Police in Gweru, Midlands province, have successfully dismantled a car battery theft syndicate that had been targeting residents in both Gweru and Harare. The syndicate's activities were uncovered following the arrest of several suspects, leading to the recovery of stolen property, including 18 car batteries.

The suspects arrested in connection with the theft ring include Clapperton Mangwindime (34), Leo Tanatswa Mataswa (19), and Takudzwa Mutengwa (27), who are believed to be the core members of the group. Also arrested were Musafari Chidukutse (49), the owner of Musa Batteries in Harare, his employee Delan Chidukutse (19), and Never Master (53), who operates a motor mechanics garage in Mufakose, Harare.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrests, stating that the breakthrough came after police received a tip-off that Mutengwa was in possession of bags believed to contain stolen items. Mutengwa, realizing the authorities were closing in, sought refuge at his girlfriend's house and hid under a bed. Police arrested him near the Isolation Medical Centre, along Matobo Road in Gweru, on December 24 at around 11 p.m.

The arrest led to the subsequent capture of the other members of the syndicate in Gweru and Harare. Authorities recovered a total of 18 batteries, 12 of which were found at Musa Batteries in Harare. Eleven of the stolen batteries have already been positively identified by their rightful owners.

In addition to the car batteries, police also recovered a bag containing tools used for breaking into locked motor vehicles, four sets of coil packs, an 8 GB flash drive, an Itel A63 cell phone, and six live broiler chickens.

The syndicate is accused of targeting car batteries and coil packs from parked vehicles, primarily during the night. The stolen goods were then sold to Musa Batteries, with the aim of stocking the Harare-based shop.

Inspector Mahoko stated that the suspects have been linked to at least 16 similar cases in residential areas including Mtapa, Cliffton Park, Montrose, Mambo, Tinshell, and Ascot in Gweru.

On December 27, 2024, Mangwindime, Mataswa, and Mutengwa appeared before a Gweru magistrate, where they were remanded in custody until January 8, 2025. Investigations into the theft syndicate are ongoing as authorities continue to track down additional stolen items.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

50 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3104 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4545 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7497 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 726 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 956 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views