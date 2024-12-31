Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | Views
Police have launched an investigation into the growing number of disciplinary camps popping up across the country, with a focus on a camp named Matrix, which has raised significant concerns. The camp, run by Tafadzwa Chidawa, has attracted attention from both parents and law enforcement after receiving complaints from concerned citizens.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the investigation, stating that authorities would look into the legal status of the camp, including whether it is properly registered and operating within the country's legal framework.

"We need our police officers to go on the ground and find out the status of this thing which we are referring to, checking for things like, is it registered? Who is running it? So definitely, we need officers to go on the ground," said Nyathi. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the country's laws, adding, "We need to check and ensure that the law takes its course on illegal activities, if any."

The Matrix camp has sparked mixed reactions from the public. While many parents view it as a necessary intervention to address issues such as drug and substance abuse, indiscipline, and moral decay among teenagers, there are concerns about the camp's approach, particularly regarding children's privacy and the overall treatment of participants.

The camp, which caters to young people aged 7 to 24, primarily targets teenagers struggling with issues such as drug abuse, truancy, theft, disrespect for authority, and early sexual engagement. Most of these challenges are linked to the increasing prevalence of drug use, which has become a serious concern among the youth.

Despite the positive feedback from parents who see the programme as a much-needed solution, concerns have been raised regarding the balance between discipline and the rights of the children involved.

Police are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and the investigation into Matrix will determine whether it is operating legally or if there are any violations of the law.



Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

51 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3104 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4547 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1010 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7497 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 676 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 726 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 956 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views