Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched an investigation into the growing number of disciplinary camps popping up across the country, with a focus on a camp named Matrix, which has raised significant concerns. The camp, run by Tafadzwa Chidawa, has attracted attention from both parents and law enforcement after receiving complaints from concerned citizens.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the investigation, stating that authorities would look into the legal status of the camp, including whether it is properly registered and operating within the country's legal framework."We need our police officers to go on the ground and find out the status of this thing which we are referring to, checking for things like, is it registered? Who is running it? So definitely, we need officers to go on the ground," said Nyathi. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the country's laws, adding, "We need to check and ensure that the law takes its course on illegal activities, if any."The Matrix camp has sparked mixed reactions from the public. While many parents view it as a necessary intervention to address issues such as drug and substance abuse, indiscipline, and moral decay among teenagers, there are concerns about the camp's approach, particularly regarding children's privacy and the overall treatment of participants.The camp, which caters to young people aged 7 to 24, primarily targets teenagers struggling with issues such as drug abuse, truancy, theft, disrespect for authority, and early sexual engagement. Most of these challenges are linked to the increasing prevalence of drug use, which has become a serious concern among the youth.Despite the positive feedback from parents who see the programme as a much-needed solution, concerns have been raised regarding the balance between discipline and the rights of the children involved.Police are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and the investigation into Matrix will determine whether it is operating legally or if there are any violations of the law.