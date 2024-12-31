Latest News Editor's Choice


Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024
Simba Bhora president, Simba "Buju" Ndoro, has expressed his gratitude to Betterbrands Gold for providing a generous US$500,000 sponsorship, which he says will significantly ease the financial burden of participating in the upcoming Caf Champions League.

The Shamva-based club, who clinched the league title this year, will be making their debut in the prestigious African competition next season. The sponsorship from Betterbrands Gold, a company owned by Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya, will go a long way in covering some of the expenses associated with competing on the continental stage.

In addition to the sponsorship, Simba Bhora will also receive US$50,000 as a participation fee from Caf. Ndoro confirmed that the one-year sponsorship deal with Betterbrands Gold is subject to renewal at the end of the season.

"We are very grateful as a club to sign such a sponsorship deal," Ndoro said. "It is a welcome development for us, as you know that we will be participating in the Caf Champions League next season. Playing in Africa requires a lot of resources and, of course, this sponsorship from Betterbrands is not enough, but it will help us a lot in offsetting some of the costs associated with playing in the African Safari."

Ndoro also extended his thanks to Scott Sakupwanya for his ongoing support of football development in Zimbabwe, highlighting the impact of the sponsorship. Betterbrands Gold, which is also a sponsor of Highlanders and Yadah, is Zifa's official kit sponsor.

The club is also in the process of rebuilding its squad, with several key players leaving after their title-winning campaign. Notably, Walter Musona, the Soccer Star of the Year award winner, has departed, alongside other players such as Tichaona Chipunza, Mthokozisi Msebe, Albert Manenji, and Vasili Kawe. It is reported that these players, along with former coach Tonderai Ndiraya, have moved to the newly-promoted Scottland, owned by Sakupwanya.

Despite the player exodus, Ndoro confirmed that Simba Bhora had signed at least 14 new players to strengthen the squad for both their Caf Champions League campaign and their defense of the domestic league title. However, he declined to reveal the names of the new signings until their current contracts expire at midnight.

"We are doing our best to rebuild the squad and ensure that we have a competitive team for the Caf Champions League and the upcoming season," Ndoro added.\


