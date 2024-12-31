'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man accused of impersonating a State security agent, Shepherd Mangoma, appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo on Friday facing charges of impersonation, fraud, and theft of trust property. Mangoma allegedly defrauded a local farmer, Kudakwashe Mbaura, by promising to help him acquire a farm in exchange for payments.Mangoma, who allegedly misrepresented himself as an employee of the President's department and produced a fake ID card, was granted bail of US$300 after his appearance in court.The court heard that on August 12, 2021, Mangoma approached Mbaura and claimed he could assist in acquiring a farm. He asked Mbaura to identify an area of interest, and Mbaura chose the Grange area in Odzi, Manicaland. Mangoma then demanded US$450, claiming the money would be used to pay "bosses" who could facilitate the acquisition.Believing Mangoma's story, Mbaura traveled to Harare and handed over the requested funds. However, the fraud continued over the next two years, with Mangoma repeatedly convincing Mbaura to make additional payments for various farm-related costs. These included money for farming equipment, transport, tractor repairs, and even fees for Zanu-PF officials and security guards.Between August 2021 and November 2023, Mbaura paid a total of US$27,724 and ZWL$66,000 to Mangoma on multiple occasions. At times, Mangoma allegedly had his accomplices, Madondo and Obert Mpofu—who remain at large—collect the payments on his behalf.Despite numerous promises, Mangoma failed to deliver any documents or a farm offer letter, and Mbaura eventually requested a refund. In response, Mangoma allegedly threatened Mbaura with death if he pursued the matter further.In February 2024, when Mbaura was arrested in Mutare, Mangoma allegedly contacted the detectives handling the case and falsely claimed to be employed by the President's department. Mangoma offered to help Mbaura find a lawyer and convinced him to pay US$900 for legal assistance. However, Mangoma never followed through, instead converting the money for personal use.Mbaura eventually discovered Mangoma's previous arrest for similar offenses through social media and reported the matter to ZRP Mutare Central. The case was referred to CID PACU for further investigation.As of now, nothing has been recovered from Mangoma, and the case continues to unfold as authorities pursue further investigations.