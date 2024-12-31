Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-year-old man from Mutare will spend the next 12 years behind bars after being convicted of armed robbery for stealing a bicycle at gunpoint.Josiah Saungweme, from Bvirindi B under Chief Zimunya, was found guilty of the crime following a full trial before a Mutare magistrate.The robbery occurred on September 9, 2024, along the Marange-22 Miles road. Prosecutors presented evidence that Saungweme approached the complainant, a 17-year-old villager, under the pretense of asking for directions. As the complainant was riding his silver Buffalo bicycle, Saungweme suddenly brandished a Blow F92 pistol and demanded the bicycle.Faced with the threat of violence, the victim handed over his bicycle. A police report was filed shortly after the incident, leading to the swift arrest of Saungweme.The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison for the armed robbery, underscoring the seriousness of the offense and the danger posed to the community.