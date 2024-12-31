Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

by Staff reporter
31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs
Trade promotion agency ZimTrade is encouraging Zimbabwean farmers to seize the opportunity presented by China's growing fruit import market, which could generate much-needed foreign currency for the country.

According to the 2024 Trade Map report, China was Zimbabwe's third-largest export market in 2023, accounting for approximately 23% of the country's export destinations. Exports to China were valued at an impressive $1.7 billion, highlighting the immense potential for local farmers to expand their businesses and diversify their product offerings to meet the demands of this expansive market.

The data reveals a gap and significant opportunity for Zimbabwean farmers to diversify their fruit offerings. China's top fruit imports include durians ($6.7 billion), cherries ($2.6 billion), bananas ($1 billion), mangosteens ($730 million), grapes ($518 million), citrus fruits ($446 million), kiwifruit ($493 million), longan ($454 million), dragon fruit ($320 million), and plums ($280 million), among others.

"With Zimbabwe's favorable climatic conditions, there is ample room for farmers to introduce new products that could appeal to Chinese consumers. For instance, tropical fruits like durians and mangosteens could thrive in Zimbabwe's environment, while kiwifruit and dragon fruit are already being cultivated in Matabeleland South, where sunny conditions are ideal for their growth," said ZimTrade.

ZimTrade also pointed out that South Africa, the leading African exporter to China, has captured a significant market share by exporting nuts worth $246 million and citrus fruits worth $190 million. This success serves as a powerful reminder that Zimbabwean farmers have the potential to tap into this lucrative market by enhancing their individual capabilities, forming cooperatives, and collaborating as a nation to strengthen export capabilities.

To successfully enter the Chinese market, farmers will need to navigate a complex regulatory landscape. ZimTrade emphasized the importance of obtaining market access approval from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). This process includes meeting China's food safety and phytosanitary standards, complying with pesticide residue limits, ensuring proper labeling, and maintaining product traceability.

By leveraging these opportunities, Zimbabwean farmers could contribute significantly to the country's export revenues while meeting the demands of one of the world's largest and most diverse consumer markets.


Source - NewZimbabwe
