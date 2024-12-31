Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's power-transmission company has invited bids for companies to install energy-storage units as part of measures to ease crippling energy shortages.Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Co. wants battery-storage units installed on four sites that will provide at least three hours of 600 megawatts each in peak hours, it said in a statement in a government notice.The southern African nation faces an energy shortfall that often triggers rolling blackouts to balance supply and demand. The worst drought in four decades has compounded the crisis, cutting supplies from hydropower plants. Several miners rely on imported power from neighboring Mozambique to operate.