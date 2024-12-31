Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

News / National

The government has announced an increase in the retirement age for civil servants and members of the uniformed forces by an additional five years, effective 1 January 2025.According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 197 of 2024, released on 30 December 2024, the retirement age for civil servants has been raised from 65 to 70. However, civil servants still have the option to retire early at the age of 60, provided they give a three-month notice.The SI stipulates: "Before the effective date, civil servants may have a pensionable age of 65 years with the option to retire at 70 on full pension. Retirement after the age of 65 and before 70 shall be considered early retirement. On or after the effective date, civil servants will have a pensionable age of 70 years. A member may, after reaching the age of 60, retire early by submitting three months' notice of retirement."In addition to the changes for civil servants, Statutory Instrument 198 of 2024, known as the Defence (Regular Force) (Non-Commissioned Members) (Amendment) Regulations, has increased the retirement age for regular soldiers from 50 to 55. Members of the armed forces can extend their service to 60, and in the case of war veterans, to 65 years, if recommended by the minister or commander.The SI specifies: "A permanent member shall retire at 55 years of age, regardless of their length of service. However, if deemed in the public interest by the minister and recommended by the commander, the member may continue to serve for an additional five years until they reach 60. For war veterans, the retirement age can be extended further to 65."Additionally, under Statutory Instrument 201 of 2024, the government has increased the pensionable service for police officers from 20 to 30 years, which will affect how pensions are calculated and paid out to retiring officers.The adjustments in retirement and pension policies are part of the government's broader strategy to address the welfare of civil servants and members of the uniformed forces, while also ensuring continued service from experienced personnel. These changes are expected to have significant impacts on the retirement planning and financial management within these sectors.