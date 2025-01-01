Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora president Simba "Buju" Ndoro has withdrawn from the ZIFA executive committee elections slated for January 25, 2025. Ndoro, who had successfully passed the ethics and integrity test, was among the candidates vying for one of six ordinary board member slots on the ZIFA executive committee.Ndoro revealed that his decision came after deep reflection and consultations with family during the festive season. Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Ndoro expressed his gratitude to those who had supported his candidacy but emphasized his commitment to focusing on Simba Bhora's growth."I have used part of these festive holidays to do some soul-searching, re-energising, and consulting with close family members, and I have come to a conclusion that for now I will let the ZIFA elections pass," said Ndoro.Ndoro, who has been instrumental in Simba Bhora's remarkable rise, stated that the club's growing demands required his undivided attention. Under his leadership, Simba Bhora not only secured the 2024 Premiership title in their second season in the top flight but also became the first champions from Mashonaland Central province. The club's ambitious plans include participation in the CAF Champions League, a move that will place additional demands on their resources and administration."Our ambition as we go into the Champions League is not just to make up the numbers but to make an impact and raise Zimbabwe's flag," he said.As part of their preparations, Simba Bhora is working to establish a women's team, a requirement for CAF registration. Ndoro also hopes to host their Champions League matches at their refurbished Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, pending approval from ZIFA's First Instance Board.Despite stepping back from the ZIFA elections, Ndoro hinted at a possible future bid for a role in the football governing body once Simba Bhora's structures are firmly established. "There will soon come a time when I will join the ZIFA election race again when I would have done enough to put in all the necessary support structures for Simba Bhora," he said.Simba Bhora and Dynamos will represent Zimbabwe in continental football this year. While Simba Bhora debuts in the Champions League, Dynamos, the Chibuku Super Cup winners, will compete in the Confederation Cup.Dynamos, having previously hosted games in Botswana due to stadium issues, are hopeful that either Rufaro or the National Sports Stadium will be ready for international matches. Renovations, including the installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, and anti-doping rooms, are ongoing.Ndoro's decision underscores his commitment to building a sustainable legacy for Simba Bhora while contributing to Zimbabwean football's overall growth.