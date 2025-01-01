Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bridget Makaza, accused of fatally shooting her husband, Kurai Coaches owner MacCloud Zvavaviri Mapanga, in May 2018, has surrendered to the police after evading arrest for more than five years.Makaza, who was 34 at the time of the alleged crime, reportedly shot Mapanga at his Strathaven home in Harare following a dispute over his decision to marry a third wife. She was initially arrested and charged with murder, appearing before Harare Magistrate Mr. Nyasha Vhitorini. However, after being granted bail, she fled and remained a fugitive until this week.According to police sources, Makaza, now residing at 56 Kenworth, Coventry in the UK, turned herself in to the CID Homicide department in Harare on Monday. She is expected to appear in court soon to face the murder charge.The incident, which shocked many in Harare, involved allegations of domestic conflict centered on polygamy. Mapanga's death brought scrutiny to familial disputes and their tragic outcomes.Makaza's disappearance shortly after her initial court appearance frustrated police efforts to resolve the case. Her surrender marks a significant development in the long-standing investigation.Authorities have confirmed that preparations are underway for Makaza's court appearance, where she will face charges related to the fatal shooting of her husband.The surrender concludes a five-year manhunt and raises questions about Makaza's motivations for turning herself in. Legal experts suggest that her court proceedings will likely revisit the events leading to Mapanga's death and the circumstances of her years on the run.The case has reignited public debate about domestic violence, marital disputes, and the legal consequences of such conflicts.