Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

by Staff reporter
01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | Views
Zimbabwean farmers have planted over 1.4 million hectares of maize, 352,331 hectares of traditional grains, and 75,438 hectares of tobacco, fueled by recent scattered rains that signal a promising agricultural season. This development is expected to bolster food security, increase exports, and enhance rural wealth.

The Government has set an ambitious target of three million hectares under crops this season, supported by initiatives such as-PFumvudza/Intwasa, the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), and efforts from the private sector and the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA). Early distribution of inputs and capacitation of extension services staff have also created a conducive environment for a successful summer cropping season.

Acting director of Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services, Mr. Leonard Munamati, noted that crops under irrigation were thriving. In contrast, crops in rain-fed areas with insufficient rainfall showed signs of stress. However, adherence to-PFumvudza principles, particularly mulching, has preserved crops in affected areas.

"The crop under irrigation is good, and the crop where-PFumvudza principles were religiously followed with good mulching is still looking good," said Mr. Munamati.

Recent rains have renewed optimism among farmers, with notable rainfall recorded in several areas, including 78mm in Mutemwa (Chipinge), 63mm in Victoria Falls, 46mm in Buwerudza (Chipinge), and 44mm in Mukandi.

The Government aims to achieve over 3.2 million tonnes of cereal production, ensuring national food security while enabling farmers to sustain themselves and generate surplus for sale. This target represents a significant increase from the previous season's cereal output of approximately 750,000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president, Dr. Shadreck Makombe, expressed hope for improved harvests. "Crops are now growing, and there is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country. Wilting crops are beginning to survive," he said.

Dr. Makombe urged farmers to adopt water conservation measures, such as harvesting rainwater, and to prioritize short-season crop varieties.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a normal to above-normal rainfall season, starting in November. This has encouraged the use of early-maturing crop varieties and provided a boost to livestock production, with improved pasture availability.

Looking ahead, the 2024/2025 summer season production plan aims to expand cereal cultivation to 2.5 million hectares, significantly increasing maize production. This collaborative effort between the Government, private sector, and farmers is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe's agricultural base and improve livelihoods across the country.

The combination of favorable rainfall patterns, robust policy support, and farmer resilience paints a hopeful picture for Zimbabwe's agricultural future.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

45 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

52 mins ago | 27 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 367 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 848 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3106 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4555 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1077 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7504 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 726 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3126 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views