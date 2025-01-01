Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean farmers have planted over 1.4 million hectares of maize, 352,331 hectares of traditional grains, and 75,438 hectares of tobacco, fueled by recent scattered rains that signal a promising agricultural season. This development is expected to bolster food security, increase exports, and enhance rural wealth.The Government has set an ambitious target of three million hectares under crops this season, supported by initiatives such as-PFumvudza/Intwasa, the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), and efforts from the private sector and the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA). Early distribution of inputs and capacitation of extension services staff have also created a conducive environment for a successful summer cropping season.Acting director of Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services, Mr. Leonard Munamati, noted that crops under irrigation were thriving. In contrast, crops in rain-fed areas with insufficient rainfall showed signs of stress. However, adherence to-PFumvudza principles, particularly mulching, has preserved crops in affected areas."The crop under irrigation is good, and the crop where-PFumvudza principles were religiously followed with good mulching is still looking good," said Mr. Munamati.Recent rains have renewed optimism among farmers, with notable rainfall recorded in several areas, including 78mm in Mutemwa (Chipinge), 63mm in Victoria Falls, 46mm in Buwerudza (Chipinge), and 44mm in Mukandi.The Government aims to achieve over 3.2 million tonnes of cereal production, ensuring national food security while enabling farmers to sustain themselves and generate surplus for sale. This target represents a significant increase from the previous season's cereal output of approximately 750,000 tonnes.Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president, Dr. Shadreck Makombe, expressed hope for improved harvests. "Crops are now growing, and there is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country. Wilting crops are beginning to survive," he said.Dr. Makombe urged farmers to adopt water conservation measures, such as harvesting rainwater, and to prioritize short-season crop varieties.The Meteorological Department has forecast a normal to above-normal rainfall season, starting in November. This has encouraged the use of early-maturing crop varieties and provided a boost to livestock production, with improved pasture availability.Looking ahead, the 2024/2025 summer season production plan aims to expand cereal cultivation to 2.5 million hectares, significantly increasing maize production. This collaborative effort between the Government, private sector, and farmers is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe's agricultural base and improve livelihoods across the country.The combination of favorable rainfall patterns, robust policy support, and farmer resilience paints a hopeful picture for Zimbabwe's agricultural future.