Harare Mayor promises to improve city

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, has vowed to address the city's service delivery shortcomings and build on last year's progress, despite falling short of the 2014 goal of transforming Harare into a world-class city by 2025.The capital city has faced widespread criticism over its failure to provide essential services, including water, waste management, transport, and energy. Residents have expressed frustration, noting a decline in service delivery instead of the improvements promised under the ambitious vision set nearly a decade ago.Acknowledging the challenges, Clr Mafume remained optimistic about Harare's future."We are a resilient and resourceful nation. We are looking towards 2025 to consolidate and deepen the progress that we have made this year," he said.Clr Mafume reaffirmed Harare's central role in Zimbabwe. "Harare is the go-to city for most people in Zimbabwe. We must make it not only a destination of choice, but also a place where people can achieve their dreams, live in peace, and work in hope," he added.One of the city's significant challenges has been revenue leakages. Reports revealed that between January and April 2024, Harare collected only US$100 from tuckshops, a glaring discrepancy compared to the ZiG185,741,819 collected from tuckshop fees between April and September of the same year.This improvement followed a resolution requiring compliant tuckshops in residential areas to pay fees. However, Clr Mafume called the earlier figures "unacceptable" and pledged to hold the responsible department accountable for the lapses.While Harare's transformation into a world-class city remains elusive, Clr Mafume emphasized that the city has made strides in certain areas. His administration aims to address service delivery challenges, plug revenue leaks, and foster a collaborative effort to improve Harare's standing as the leading city in Zimbabwe.The Mayor's renewed commitment provides hope for residents eager to see tangible progress, even as the city grapples with longstanding issues.