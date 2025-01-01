Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged citizens and visitors to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in a responsible and safe manner.In preparation for the festivities, law enforcement has deployed officers to key areas, including residential neighborhoods, business districts, industrial zones, and public spaces, to maintain peace and order.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reassured the public that the police force is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all. He emphasized the importance of responsible celebrations, urging people to prioritize safety and security.“As the country celebrates and ushers in the New Year (2025), deployments will be made at all public places to maintain law and order,” Comm Nyathi said. He called on individuals to refrain from disruptive activities and to cooperate with the police in ensuring a peaceful transition into the new year.Comm Nyathi highlighted the need for compliance with regulations concerning fireworks and firecrackers. He reminded individuals and institutions planning to use these items to notify local authorities and the police in advance. This measure, he noted, is critical for public safety, particularly the safety of children, during the celebrations.The ZRP warned against acts of public disorder, such as overturning bins, skidding vehicles, or engaging in violent behavior that damages infrastructure. Those found engaging in such acts will face arrest. Comm Nyathi encouraged citizens to report any disturbances to the police, providing multiple emergency contact numbers for assistance.In his statement, Comm Nyathi extended best wishes for the year ahead. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes Zimbabweans and visitors a peaceful and prosperous 2025,” he said, emphasizing the ZRP's commitment to fostering a secure environment for all.The police have assured the public that they remain vigilant throughout the festive period to uphold law and order, ensuring a safe start to the new year.