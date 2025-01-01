Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 49-year-old Air Zimbabwe employee, Jacob Mutemeri, has appeared in court on allegations of stealing Jet A1 fuel from an Air Zimbabwe aircraft stationed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Mutemeri, who was charged with theft, was granted US$150 bail by a Harare magistrate and is expected back in court on January 23, 2025.According to the State, the incident occurred between November 15 and 22, 2024. The aircraft in question, a Boeing 737 named Mbuya Nehanda, had arrived from Botswana on November 8, 2024. It was parked at the Air Zimbabwe Engine Run Section after being reported with a fuel leak and awaiting maintenance. At the time, the plane carried 6.3 tonnes of Jet A1 fuel.The prosecution alleges that Mutemeri devised a plan to siphon fuel from the aircraft during the nights it was parked. On November 15, he reportedly drove an Air Zimbabwe Nissan Navara vehicle to the hangar where the plane was stationed. Using containers, he is said to have drained fuel from the aircraft before leaving the premises via Gate A3, located in the airport's eastern section.The court heard that Mutemeri repeated the act on November 16 and again on November 18, entering the premises around 3:30 a.m. and leaving an hour later. The alleged theft was discovered on November 22 during maintenance work to address the reported fuel leak. Upon noticing the missing fuel, a report was made to authorities, leading to Mutemeri's arrest.Air Zimbabwe has not yet commented on the incident, but the case has raised concerns about security and internal controls at the airport. Investigations are ongoing, with Mutemeri facing the possibility of serious consequences if found guilty.